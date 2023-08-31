AEW All Out PPV Line-up: List of announced matches added on Dynamite and afterward on Twitter/X

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW ALL OUT
SEPTEMBER 3, 2023
CHICAGO, ILL. AT THE UNITED CENTER
AIRED ON PAY-PER-VIEW
Championship Matches
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley – AEW International Title match
- Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage) vs. Darby Allin – TNT Title match
- Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor – ROH TV Title match
- Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho – AEW TBS Title match
- Adam Cole & MJF vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) – ROH Tag Team Title match
Other Matches
- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- FTR (Cash & Dax) & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson & Colten & Custin Gunn)
- Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
Other Notes
AEW is advertising that Ricky Starks will challenge Ricky Steamboat on Collision this Saturday to face him in a strap match at All Out. Starks appeared to be in line for a match against C.M. Punk at All Out for the Real World Title, but Punk was suspended by AEW after his conduct backstage at All In last Sunday.
How do you feel about this line-up?
RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (8/30): Taven & Bennett & Roderick confront Cole, Storm’s flying shoes, Moxley vs. Kommander, Callis film study with Takeshita, All Out build
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Dynamite results (8/30): Barnett’s live review of Cassidy vs. Penta for the AEW International Championship, Cole speaks for the first time since AEW All In, the show’s final push for All Out
Leave a Reply