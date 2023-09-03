AEW ALL OUT PRIMER: Preview and Predictions for Cassidy vs. Moxley, Danielson vs. Starks, Omega vs. Takeshita, Luchasaurus vs. Darby, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW All Out 2023 will take place in Chicago, Ill. at the United Center on Sept. 3, 2023.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley – AEW International Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Orange Cassidy, of the Best Friends faction, has pinned both Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club during the feud between those two factions and he now wants to pin Jon Moxley.

Orange Cassidy has been through the ringer as he has frequently been defending the AEW International Champion. Cassidy successfully defended the title against Wheeler Yuta in the midst of a feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and Best Friends. Then Cassidy got the win for his team when he pinned the BCC’s Claudio Castagnoli in the Stadium Stampede match at All In. During the post All In press conference, Cassady said the he wants Moxley next.

Prediction and Analysis: The story has been that Cassidy has been working himself to death ever since he’s won the title. Just about every part of him is injured but he still finds a way to win. Why not against Moxley?

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Story in a nutshell: Kenny Omega finally gets to face the wrestler his mentor Don Callis replaced Omega with… Konosuke Takeshita.

Don Callis replaced Kenny Omega, who he sees as being in decline after wearing him out as he profited from him, with Konosuke Takeshita. Callis enlisted the assistance of the Bullet Club Gold to face Omega and his friends in a six-man tag. Takeshita came out with the victory thanks to a schoolboy roll-up. During the post All In press conference, Callis asked for and was given a one-on-one match between Takeshita and Omega for All Out.

Prediction and Analysis: Takeshita wins this with Callis’s help.

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin – AEW TNT Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage Battle Royal for a shot at Luchasaurus’s AEW TNT Championship.

Darby Allin became the next challenger for the AEW TNT Championship after he won the Royal Rampage Battle Royal. While Luchasaurus is the actual champion, Christian Cage has been walking around with the belt as if it was his. Disgusted by the state the TNT Championship is in after he had elevated, Darby seeks to restore prestige to the title.

Prediction and Analysis: It seems they really haven’t done much with Luchasaurus so give it to Darby and send him on an Orange Cassidy-esque run.

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Story in a nutshell: Powerhouse Hobbs called out the “Redeemer” Miro, and Miro answered the call.

Powerhouse Hobbs said that next chapter in the “Book of Hobbs” would be titled “Redemption” and called out Miro who is the Redeemer. Miro answered the challenge but was jumped by Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo. While Miro was able to fend them off, he fell victim to Hobbs. The contract for the match was signed during the All In preshow.

Prediction and Analysis: This is Miro’s first real challenge since his return. Was he being built up just to be fed to Hobbs? I’m hoping Miro wins. There is still something going on between QT Marshall and Hobbs so there is always that angle.

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho – AEW TBS Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Ruby Soho warned AEW TBS Champion, Kris Statlander, that she was coming for Statlander’s title then attacked Stalander later to reeeeaally prove her point.

That’s pretty much it.

Prediction and Analysis: There is no reason to take the belt off of Statlander.

Jay White & Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn vs. Cash Wheeler & Dax Hardwood & Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson

Story in a nutshell: The Bullet Club Gold confronted FTR and the Young Bucks after their match at all in and challenged them to an eight-man tag.

After losing the championship match, Matt and Nick Jackson refused to shake the hands of the winners, Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, when they were offered. FTR confronted the Young Bucks in the locker room over the slight. The Bucks said that they were still in the heat of the moment but before they could fully apologize, they were interrupted by the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn. Jay White teased them and challenged the Bucks and FTR to a match at All Out.

Prediction and Analysis: Since there was never a formal apology, I expect things to go south in this match for the Bucks and FTR, likely leading to a triple threat down the line.

MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. Alex Reynold and John Silver – ROH World Tag Team Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After facing each other at All In for MJF’s AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Adam Cole and MJF make their first ROH World Tag Team Championship defense against the Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Prediction and Analysis: The champs retain.

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor, ROH World Television Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Shane Taylor challenges Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship.

Prediction and Analysis: Joe retains.

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Story in a nutshell: Eddie Kingston faces his nemesis Claudio Castagnoli once again and Katsuyori Shibata faces someone with an eye on his ROH Pure Championship title.

Prediction and Analysis: Kingston and Shibata win. Kingston pinning Claudio gives him a claim to face Claudio for the ROH World Championship once again.

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks – Strap match

Story in a nutshell: After Ricky Starks challenged “The Dragon” to a strap match, he found out the “dragon” he’d be facing is the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a special guest enforcer in one of Ricky Starks matches. Starks took liberties on the retired wrestler including whipping him with a belt. Starks would eventually challenge Steamboat, but Steamboat turned the tables on Starks, revealing that the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson would be his opponent.

Prediction and Analysis: Danielson wins.

Preshow

Athena & Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Shida’s team should win this.

Anthony Bowen & Max Caster & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Satnum Singh & Jay Lethal, AEW World Trios Championship match

They just won it so Bowens, Caster, and Gunn should retain.

Over the Budget Battle Royale: The participants for the Battle Royale haven’t been announced but expect one or two surprises. I’d love to see Colt Cabana win this one.

