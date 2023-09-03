FREE PODCAST 9/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Payback post-show with Greg Parks and Brandon LeClair, including a match-by-match analysis with callers and emailers, plus reaction to C.M. Punk’s AEW firing (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair for instant reaction to the WWE Payback event. They discuss, with callers and emailers, what’s missing with Austin Theory and Raquel Rodriguez, who’s next for Rhea Ripley, and reaction to the C.M. Punk news from earlier in the day.

