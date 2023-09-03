VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix Breaking News Special on C.M. Punk firing w/Todd & Wade + full Tony Khan Media Q&A about All Out and Punk (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special breaking news edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the C.M. Punk news including these topics:

Punk being fired and how AEW has handled the announcement

What this means to AEW’s locker room chemistry going forward

What Punk matches did AEW fans miss out on

Who benefited from Punk’s presence the last two years?

Will fans chant for Punk at All Out or are they moving on

Then the full Tony Khan media Q&A from earlier this week with TK’s thoughts on All Out including the C.M. Punk incident fallout.

