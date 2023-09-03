VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix Breaking News Special on C.M. Punk firing w/Todd & Wade + full Tony Khan Media Q&A about All Out and Punk (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this special breaking news edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the C.M. Punk news including these topics:
- Punk being fired and how AEW has handled the announcement
- What this means to AEW’s locker room chemistry going forward
- What Punk matches did AEW fans miss out on
- Who benefited from Punk’s presence the last two years?
- Will fans chant for Punk at All Out or are they moving on
Then the full Tony Khan media Q&A from earlier this week with TK’s thoughts on All Out including the C.M. Punk incident fallout.
