VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix Breaking News Special on C.M. Punk firing w/Todd & Wade + full Tony Khan Media Q&A about All Out and Punk (90 min.)

September 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special breaking news edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the C.M. Punk news including these topics:

  • Punk being fired and how AEW has handled the announcement
  • What this means to AEW’s locker room chemistry going forward
  • What Punk matches did AEW fans miss out on
  • Who benefited from Punk’s presence the last two years?
  • Will fans chant for Punk at All Out or are they moving on

Then the full Tony Khan media Q&A from earlier this week with TK’s thoughts on All Out including the C.M. Punk incident fallout.

