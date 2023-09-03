VIP AUDIO 9/2 – WWE Payback PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin review show start to finish including Seth-Nakamura, Trish-Becky, Cody and Cena segments, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Payback PLE event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and an empty chair (so it can be called a Roundtable podcast despite only having two people). They review the event start to finish including the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus cage match, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, Cody Rhodes with news of Jey Uso being moved to Raw, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO