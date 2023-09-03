FREE PODCAST 9/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/McMahon & Soucek: Collision, AEW firing C.M. Punk, All Out, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek fill in for Wade to discuss AEW Collision. The main topic of conversation was AEW firing C.M. Punk earlier in the day. They also talk about All Out, which is scheduled for tomorrow night in Chicago.
