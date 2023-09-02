AEW COLLISOIN RESULTS (9/2): McMahon’s report Ricky Starks challenging Ricky Steamboat, Acclaimed defending the Trios Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT THE UNITED CENTER

AIRED ON TNT

Commentators: Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness

[HOUR ONE]

The show opened cold with Tony Khan making a pre-recorded statement on the termination of CM Punk. Tony said that he felt his security, his safety, and his life was in danger at a wrestling show. He said he didn’t wany anyone else to feel that way. He said the decision was made at the recommendation of a leadership council and attorneys. Tony said Collision and All Out would be great tonight. He called this the greatest week in AEW history. Tony then threw to a video package on All In.

— After the video package aired, the show open aired and Tony Schiavone was in the ring.

— Tony Schiavone brought out Ricky Starks, who was going to challenge Ricky Steamboat to a strap match.

My feed kept cutting out during Starks promo but he talked about being suspended and how he was upset being left off All In. Starks said that he wanted to bring out Steamboat and calling his shot.

Steamboat came to the ring. Steamboat said that Starks whipped him like a dog, but “on the social media” he never complained. Then he heard on social media Starks wanted this match. Steamboat has a contract in his hand and said he had it drawn up with AEW legal. He said he wanted the pen to talk, not the mouth. He asked Schiavone to read the contract, which was a contract for Starks vs. Steamboat in a strap match. Starks signed the contract. Steamboat said that everyone knows Ricky Steamboat as “the dragon,” but they also know “this guy” and he brought out Bryan Danielson. No one specifically said that Danielson was going to fight Starks instead, but Danielson signed the contract where it said “the dragon” on the paper.

Starks said that he would make sure he’d be real comfortable in this bed. He went face-to-face with Danielson.

— Moxley cut a pretaped promo on Orange Cassidy.

— The Acclaimed made their ring entrance for their Trios Title defense.

(1) THE ACCLAIMED (c) vs. MATT MENARD, DANIEL GARCIA & ANGELO PARKER — AEW Trios Championship

The match began at 8:20 without a commercial break. Gunn tagged in against Garcia. Garcia chopped Gunn after a hip toss. Gunn missed a chop in the corner (twice). Garcia danced and did the DX “suck it” and then Gunn nailed Garcia with a right hand. Bowens tagged in and double-teamed Garcia with Gunn. After neutralizing The Acclaimed, Garcia had Bowens in a submission but he reached the rope. Gunn broke up the attempt. Kevin Kelly threw to a break

[Commercial at 8:24]

Back from the break, Castor makes a tag to Gunn and he takes out 2.0. Gunn tosses Parker and Garcia out of the ring and went to hit Menard but Jake Hager provided a distraction. Gunn took out Hager and hit a Fame Asser on Menard. Castor then hit a flying elbow off the top for the win.

WINNER: The Acclaimed in 9:00.

Angelo Parker yelled at Kevin Kelly after the match while The Acclaimed scissored their titles in the ring.

— The Dark Order cut a backstage promo on MJF and Adam Cole.

[Commercial break]

— Back from the break, Tony Schiavone tracked down Ricky Starks backstage for a promo. Starks said he’d show Danielson who he is tomorrow.

— Aussie Open made their ring entrance, followed by Komander and Nick Wayne.

(2) AUSSIE OPEN vs. KOMANDER & NICK WAYNE

The bell rang at 8:37. Wayne hit Fletcher with a flying uppercut. Wayne and Komander hit a double dropkick on Fletcher. Komander was caught by Fletcher into a powerbomb. Aussie Open overpowered Wayne and then hit a powerslam on Komander, who barely kicked out.

[Commercial break]

Back from the break, Nick Wayne was in control. Fletcher hit a suplex to put Aussie Open back in control. Komander was flattened with a piledriver. Aussie Open picked up the win.

WINNERS: Aussie Open in 9:00

After the match, Tony Khan interviewed Nick Wayne. Darby Allin came out and interrupted. Darby tried to explain to Nick Wayne why he forgave AR Fox. Darby said that he didn’t talk to the Wayne family for three years over something Wayne’s father did. Darby said Wayne’s dad died before he could make it right. Darby said AR Fox was one of his trainers too and he refused to live with the hate. He asked Wayne to forgive AR Fox as well. Darby asked Wayne to be in his corner for the match tomorrow.

That brought out Christian, who asked Wayne his mom’s name. Christian said he’d slide into Wayne’s mom’s DMs. Christian told Wayne to bring a towel to the ring tomorrow so he could throw it in to stop the match when he’s beating down Darby Allin.

— Claudio and Wheeler Yuta cut a promo backstage (the screen said it was recorded last week). Claudio uppercut Wheeler and said that the BCC beats up Wheeler every day of the week but Wheeler gets back up. Claudio told Kingston that he thought Japan would make him a better man, but he was wrong. Claudio said he couldn’t lose any more respect for Eddie.

— Eddie cut a promo backstage on Wheeler and Claudio. Shibata was with Kingston. Eddie said Claudio won’t fight him again and he called in a coward. Shibata pulled out his phone and a translating app read “you both suck.”

[Commercial break]