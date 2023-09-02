LECLAIR’S WWE PAYBACK 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rollins vs. Nakamura, KO & Sami vs. Balor & Priest, Ripley vs. Rodriguez, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE PAYBACK 2023 REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023

PITTSBURGH, PA AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The opening video package ran through the show’s major matches, and the appearance of John Cena.

-Fireworks shot from all corners of the signature stage. The camera cut to a sweeping lower bowl shot of the PPG Paints Arena. Michael Cole thanked fans for spending part of their Labor Day weekend with WWE. Corey Graves immediately turned focus to the steel cage match opening the show. Cole tossed to a video package.

-Becky Lynch headed to the ring first to a strong ovation. Trish Stratus followed to a big chorus of boos. She strutted smugly to the ring, throwing out her arms. She got in the face of a fan in the front row while removing her entrance jacket. Lynch stared at her confidently from the ring. The camera cut to Tiffany Stratton watching the match from the crowd.

(1) TRISH STRATUS vs. BECKY LYNCH – Steel Cage match

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus stood on opposite ends of the ring as the bell rang. They approached one another in the center. Lynch looked for a lock-up, but Trish ducked her and rushed toward the door to escape. Becky quickly pulled her away. The two tossled in the corner. Becky walked the veteran from post-to-post, slamming her against each corner. Michael Cole noted that, despite the length of her career, Trish has never before competed in a steel cage match.

“The Man” delivered three consecutive Bex-Ploder Suplexes and dared Trish to stand. Stratus walked into more offense, but managed to rip Becky down to the mat by her hair. Trish immediately tried to climb the cage, but Becky met her quickly. The two teetered on the top rope, hanging onto the cage wall for balance. Becky knocked Trish back into the ring. Trish immediately pulled Becky off the cage. Stratus posed to the crowd for more boos.

Stratus ran Lynch from cage wall to cage wall, tossing her face haphazardly into the chain-link. She choked her against the middle rope, then contorted her face in the steel cage. “Get a close up!” she told the ringside camera. Trish called for the door to be opened, but Lynch quickly cut her off. Stratus dropped her foe with a clothesline and covered her for a two count just before 4:00. Trish used the wall of the cage as a weapon again. She tired Becky up in the middle ropes and applied a double fish-hook. “Cheese!” she said to camera. Trish patted herself on the back, riling the crowd up again. She slammed Becky’s head into the mat. Trish gave Becky some body kicks as she marched around the ring.

A small “Becky” chant grew from the crowd as Lynch pulled herself to her feet. She managed to counter Stratus and toss her into the wall of the cage. Lynch hoisted Stratus onto her shoulders and rammed her into the steel repeatedly. She dropped Trish and covered her for a two count. Becky immediately transitioned into the Dis-Arm-Her. Stratus managed to prevent her elbow from being fully straightened, allowing her to regain position and control. She tossed Lynch into the steel again, then leaned backward onto her hands in crab position. Lynch leg dropped her sternum and covered for two.

The two women fought onto the apron, sandwiched between the ropes and the steel. They traded head bounces off the wall. Lynch got the upper hand and Trish crumbled to the floor. Becky pulled her up by her hair and draped her over the top rope. She used the cage to steady herself, then delivered her signature leg drop, flipping Trish inside out. Becky hooked the leg for a near fall just after 8:30. Trish came up with a welt forming on her forehead. Becky gave no quarter, leaping onto Trish in the corner. Becky sat herself on the top turnbuckle. Trish leapt up to meet her in position for a ‘rana. Becky caught her. Trish wrapped her legs, then used her arms to hoist herself up onto the cage to try to escape. Lynch dropped off the turnbuckle and got underneath Trish, pulling her off the cage and delivering a Powerbomb for a stack cover and two count.

Both women were laid out on the mat. Lynch rose first, looking for a Man-Handle Slam. Trish blocked it. She bounced Lynch off the cage, then gave her a Widow’s Peak. She covered for a near fall. Cole noted that the first ever women’s steel cage match in WWE was Lita vs. Victoria, and the latter used the move as her finisher. Trish hooked Becky’s neck and set up for Stratusfaction. Becky spun out of it, grabbed Stratus and delivered a Twist of Fate for a cover and near fall of her own. Graves noted that it was, of course, an homage to Lita.

Lynch leapt to the middle rope and dove at Trish, but Stratus moved. Lynch telegraphed it and rolled through it. She came up lame on one knee. Trish grabbed her from behind and delivered Stratusfaction for a near fall. Growing frustrated, Trish slammed Becky’s face against the mat repeatedly. She began climbing the cage. Trish nearly got a leg over the top, but Lynch caught her at the last moment. The two teetered on the top rope again. Lynch grabbed on for a Man-Handle Slam, but Trish elbowed free. She turned it into a Bulldog off the top rope. She hesitated momentarily in making the roll-over cover, giving Lynch time to kick out at two-and-a-half.

Corey Graves noted that Stratus may have jammed her tailbone on the landing. She used the ropes to stand, again trying to ascend the cage. Lynch grabbed her leg, but Trish still got a leg over. Becky followed. The two women straggled the top of the cage, trading punches. Trish kicked Becky back into the ring and began her descent down the other side. Becky leapt up the cage wall and caught Trish by the hair. Trish’s leg got caught inside the piping of the cage. Becky threw a bunch. Trish flew backward, hanging upside down off the top of the cage. Becky pulled her back up. The two continued to trade punches, Trish teetering on the outside edge.

Trish freed her legs, but wound up trapped in Suplex position on Lynch’s shoulder. Becky delivered a mega-avalanche Suplex and threw an arm over Trish for a cover and last moment near fall at 17:10. Becky sat up first, trying to get her wits about her. A sizable “this is awesome” chant broke out. Becky began climbing the cage. Trish had just started to come to, she began crawling toward the door. Realizing Stratus would beat her to the escape, Lynch leapt off the cage and came to intercept Trish. Zoey Stark appeared, trying to help drag Trish out of the ring.

Stark pulled at Trish’s arms. Lynch pulled at her legs. Becky won the tug-o-war. She tried to escape, but Stark slammed the door in her face. Trish went for the Chick Kick, but Lynch ducked. She gave Trish a Man Handle Slam. Becky hooked the leg, but Zoey Stark broke up the pin. The Protege began dragging her mentor toward the door. Lynch stepped in the way and slammed the door shut. With Becky and Stark tied up, Trish began climbing the cage. Lynch managed to dispatch Stark long enough to rush to Trish. She pulled her from the cage wall and onto the top rope. Becky delivered the Man Handle Slam for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 19:59

Zoey Stark helped Trish Stratus to her feet as Becky Lynch celebrated outside the cage. Trish said something to Zoey and shoved her. Stark closed the cage door. Trish tried to attack, but Zoey quickly dropped her with Z360.