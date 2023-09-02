AEW fires C.M. Punk, Tony Khan comments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk has been fired by AEW. Fans were notfied of Punk’s firing via a press release posted on X (formerly Twitter) from AEW’s account.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller reported last Tuesday that the incident at All In was believed internally to be the breaking point for Tony Khan, who tried so many ways to accomodate Punk, but was running out of patience with his volatitlity. Punk got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage after Perry made a comment to the camera about using real glass in his match against Hook on the Zero Hour pre-show. Perry said, “Cry me a river” to the camera in reference to Punk not wanting to use real glass for a segment that was to be filmed backstage at Collision in July.

Punk also contronted Tony Khan backstage in front of others and in his locker room in a heated and intense manner. Punk chewed Khan out and told him he quit at one point, but he ended up going forward with his match against Samoa Joe, which opened All in.

Tony Khan issued the following statement on Punk’s termination in the press release:

“Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause was ultimately my decision, and mine alone. Of course, I wish I did not have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators, and others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our great shows on television and at arena and stadiums throughout the world.”