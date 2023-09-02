VIP AUDIO 9/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Summerslam with analysis of Hogan vs. HBK, Edge vs. Hardy, Cena vs. Jericho, Orton vs. Taker, plus did Vince tease running for President? (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE Summerslam PPV from August 21, 2023.

First up was a rapid-fire post-event analysis with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Jason Powell discussing WWE’s Summerslam in rapid-fire fashion immediately after the ended running though each of the matches chronologically with quick thoughts on each including Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels.

Then in the main full length PPV Roundtable Podcast, PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and James Guttman joined Wade to discuss WWE Summerslam in great detail starting with the Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels match and working backwards through the entire show including Cena-Jericho, Batista-JBL, Angle-Eugene, Rey-Eddie, Orton vs. Taker, Edge-Hardy, Benoit-Jordan, plus did Vince McMahon really tease a run for President of the United States?

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO