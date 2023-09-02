WWE PAYBACK RESULTS (9/2): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch in a cage, Theory vs. Mysterio, LA Knight vs. Miz, Cody on Waller Effect

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE PAYBACK PLE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK & WWE NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-A video package previewed the show.

-Michael Cole introduced the show and hyped a crowd of 14,584. He said it’ll be a night of retribution, revenge, retaliation, and payback.

(1) BECKY LYNCH vs. TRISH STRATUS – Cage match

A video package previewed the show. Becky then made her ring entrance to cheers. Trish came out second. Cole said Tiffany Stratton told him there isn’t enough competition in NXT, so she’s looking more challenges on the main roster. (He used the term “main roster.”) The bell rang 10 minutes into the hour. Becky landed three Becksploder Suplexes. Trish took over afterward and threw Becky into the side of the cage. Cole talked up their contributions to WWE. He noted that Trish along with Lita are the first women to ever main event Monday Night Raw. They continued to take turns on offense. Becky hit a flurry of kicks at 7:00 and then landed a guillotine legdrop for a two count at 9:00.

Becky powerbombed Trish out of the corner at 10:00 for a two count. Trish resisted for a while, but Becky overpowered her. Graves talked about the swelling and welts on Trish’s forehead. Trish blocked a Manhandle slam with elbows and threw Becky head-first into the cage. She then lifted Becky and dropped down with a Widow’s Peak for a near fall. Cole said Lita and Victoria had the first-ever women’s cage match in WWE, and the Widow’s Peak was used in that match, so Trish was calling back to that moment in history. Becky countered a Stratusfaction with a Twist of Fate for a believable near fall that popped the crowd at 12:00. Trish landed a Stratusfaction a minute later for a near fall.

Trish climbed the cage. Becky popped up and pulled her down. They battled on the ropes against the case. Becky set up a Mandhandle Slam from up here, but Trish blockedi t and then landed a bulldog off the top rope for a near fall. Trish tried to climb out again, but Becky met her up there again. They sat on top of the cage. Trish fell backward with her legs trapped on the top ledged. Fans gasped. Becky superplexed Trish off the top of the cage while standing on the top rope. That was big. Both were down and slow to get up.

Becky stood first and climbed the cage this time. Trish crawled toward the door at the same time. Becky dropped down to pull Trish away. Zoey Stark tried to pull Trish out of the cage by her arms. Becky held on and won the tug-o-war. Stark bashed Becky in the head with the cage door. Trish rolled up Becky for a near fall. Becky fired back with a Manhandle Slam. Stark entered and broke up the cover. (This is where the cage match loses quite a bit of it’s mystique and turns it into a bit of a farce.) Becky closed the cage door and went after Stark mid-ring. Stark clotheslined Becky as Trish climbed the cage. Becky gave Stark a Manhandle Slam and then chased down Stark on the top rope. Becky gave Trish a Manhandle Slam off the top rope for the win. Cole said, “That match is in the running for Match of the Year.”

WINNER: Becky in 21:00. (****)

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good cage match. Not a fan of Stark getting involved, but I get that cage matches have long not been protected as a way to keep wrestlers in the ring and others out of it. At least it wasn’t instrumental in who won.)

-Afterward, Stark helped Trish up. Trish shot her a look once she stood and then had some words for her before slapping her. Stark blocked her from leaving and then closed the cage door with both inside. She had enough of Trish’s attitude. “After everything I’ve done for you,” she said. Starks then gave Trish her flip knee to the jaw. Cole said he can’t blame her after Trish treated her like that. The announcing framed Stark as the babyface there, even if fans didn’t seem entirely clear how to react. Cole said Stark did learn from the best.[c]

-John Cena made his ring entrance as “host of Payback.” He touted the Becky vs. Trish match. He said his goal as host is to make tonight more special, so he’s going to be guest referee for the L.A. Knight vs. Miz match. Miz came out to his music. He accused Cena of pandering to the audience. He said he could expect that from Knight. He told Cena that they call him the greatest of all-time, but as host, he sucks. Cena said this is his first time as a host, and Miz has a lot of experience, so did he have advice for him. Miz said he shouldn’t make himself special guest referee for his match. Cena said that was his only idea, so does he have other advice. He said he should have said no to him being a Merman in a Barbie movie. Cena said, “Miz, I don’t like you, but I do have a lot of respect for you.” He said he wants to make tonight special, and he wants his advice. Miz said Cena has to be more involved. He asked Cena what he’s wearing. He said he wore a 10,000 dollar suit, whereas Cena is almost 50 years old and he still dresses like a Teletubby. Cena said, “Point taken.” Miz said he has to take charge and be more involved. Cena then said he’ll be the special guest referee in Miz’s match. Miz yelled, “No!” Fans yelled “Yes!” Miz lifted his arm and asked fans if they know that when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut. Fans booed. Miz said Cena doesn’t even have a referee shirt. Someone immediately handed Cena a referee shirt. He said he is the special guest referee. Miz said, “No.” Cena did Knight’s “Yeah!” Knight then made his entrance.

(2) L.A. KNIGHT vs. THE MIZ