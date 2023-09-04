WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/1): Keller’s report on John Cena’s return, Solo Sikoa vs. Styles, Bayley vs. Shotzi, Miz and Knight exchange words

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023

HERSHEY, PA.

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Michael Cole

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package recapped the angle three weeks ago with Jimmy Uso explaining to Jey he was afraid to lose him before walking away, followed by Jey superkicking Roman Reigns and saying he’s out of the Bloodline and Smackdown and leaving through the crowd.

-They cut to a wide shot of the crowd as Patrick introduced the show.

-John Cena made his ring entrance. They cut to fans going bonkers for him and cheering. He acknowledged fans and some signs before holding up his “Never Give Up” towel. He then ran to the ring and threw his arms in the air. Fans chanted “Cena! Cena!” He told the fans they’ve given him 20 years of moments sliding into the ring “and it never gets old.” He said, in fact, it gets better each and every time. He thanked them for all they have given and all they continue to give. He said it feels good to “come home to my WWE family.” He said he’s not back for one night, but for months. He said he will be traveling to India to have the first match of his career. He said he just found out he’ll be hosting Payback on Saturday. He gave them his word he’ll do his best to give back to them. “That starts right here, right now!” he said. “Tonight we are giving you an epic Smackdown!” He said they’ve had questions on their minds for weeks about the Bloodline. “Tonight we’re giving you a chance to see John Cena face…” at which point Jimmy Uso came out to a remixed Uso entrant theme.

Jimmy made his way to the ring. Cena looked perplexed. Fans booed as Jimmy’s music faded. A “Cena!” chant broke out. Then a “We Want Jey!” chant overtook it. Jimmy hung his head and nodded. “A feisty and vocal group tonight, talking about what they want,” Cena said. Jimmy asked Cena what he was doing there. “These people came to see me, a top star,” he said. “They didn’t just come to see me. They came to hear why.” He said he’d do what he did to save his brother everytime and he did what he did because he loves his brother. He said the funny part is he didn’t want Jey to be “corrupted like Roman Reigns or John Cena.” He looked at his jorts and t-shirt and laughed. Cena said, “I admit I have an identifiable fashion sense; never give up on it, you know?” Fans chuckled.

Jimmy said he’s a GOAT, but he’s standing in the ring with one of the best now. He said it’s his ring now. He said he and Roman are “exactly alike.” Boos rang out. He said Cena takes and takes and takes. He said the only difference between Cena and Reigns is that Cena does his with a smile. Fans chanted “Cena! Cena!”

Cena said he knows Jimmy has had a lot on his mind and has made some rash decions to make sense of it all in his head, but he’s had something to say bout him for years. He said he’s only been thinking about one thing. “The wrong Uso quit,” Cena said. “Take that.” Jimmy went for a superkick, but Cena blocked it and gave him an Attitude Adjustment. “Buckle up,” said Graves. “It’s going to be a fun ride.”

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Austin Theory and Greyson Waller about Cena being the host of Payback. Theory laughed and said he beat him at WrestleMania. Grayson shifted to talking about interviewing Cody Rhodes at Payback. Theory told Braxton to get ready to see the greatest tag team of all time because Rey Mysterio and his sidekick Santos Uno Leg.

-Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega made their way to the ring to Rey’s music. [c]

-Graves thanked The Struts “Too Good at Raising Hell” for the theme song for Payback.

-They cut backstage to Jimmy chewing out a backstage worker and asking if he knew who he was. Cole said Jimmy was obv9ously embarrassed and humiliated when things didn’t go as he planned with Cena earlier.

(1) REY MYSTERIO & SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Rey Mysterio) vs. GRAYSON WALLER & AUSTIN THEORY

Waller made his entrance first. Then Theory. Graves said people talk about being strapped to Theory’s back, but he doesn’t require that because “quite frankly, Austin Theory is the rocket.” Patrick said Theory in the last year has defeated Cena, Bobby Lashley, Edge, and Seth Rollins. He asked if at Payback, he’ll add Rey to that list. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. A minute in, Escobar launched Rey over the top rope onto both Waller and Theory. Then they cut to a very early break. [c]

Back from the break, they showed Theory knocking Rey off balance on the top rope leading to Waller taking control of Rey in the ring. Rey and Escobar made a comeback, but Theory snuck in and charged at Rey. Escobar knocked Rey out of Theory’s path, but ended up speared instead. Rey and Theory tumbled to the floor as Waller gave Escobar, favoring his injured knee, rolling stunner for the win. Theory and Escobar obnoxiously celebrated afterward.

WINNER: Waller & Theory in 8:00.

-Michin was talking with Adam Pearce backstage when Jimmy Uso barged in and asked, “What up?” Michin took offense to him interrupting her. Pearce said he was being rude to her and the crew. He said you can’t be rude to people just doing their jobs. “What’s with you?” Pearce asked. “Seriously.” Jimmy asked if that was everything. Pearce said yes. Jimmy half rolled his eyes and walked away. Pearce apologized to Michin. Michin said, “It’s all good.”

-Bobby Lashley made his ring entrance. Patrick said Lashley has been recruiting and they’ll hear more from him next. [c]

-Michin was telling Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows how rude Jimmy was. Anderson said she shouldn’t get involved in Bloodline drama. A.J. Styles walked in and asked what was going on. Michin explained. Anderson said it’s not a big deal. Styles said it is a big deal and said he’d handle it. Michin thanked Styles, then went back to making her case to Anderson and Gallows.

-Lashley’s music faded as he stood mid-ring. Fans chanted, “Bobby!” He told the fans they know how to make him feel good. He said wherever he goes, everyone keeps asking him the same question, which is “Bobby, what’s going on with you and the Street Profits.” He said he’s going to give them a straight and simple answer: “Real recognizes real, and great recognizes great, and that’s why I recognize the Street Profits.” Graves said he loves everything about that union. Cole agreed 100 percent.

The Profits made their ring entrance. Cole said they have a new aggression and a new confidence. Graves touted Angelo Dawkins’s upgrade in footwear. Cole said they’re now The Suit Profits. Graves said he’s not sure that’d stick. Cole said he was trying. The Profits shook hands with fans and smiled on their way to the ring.

Lashley talked up the Profits’ new aggressiveness. Montez Ford told Lashley that tonight isn’t about them, but rather their appreciation for Lashley helping them achieve more success. Dawkins said Lashley has helped them see the bigger picture. He said they stepped out of what was and into what is. Ford repeated that in a cartoonish manner. He said they only have two words for Lashley and his goodness: “Thank you.”

Lashley said they don’t need to thank him verbally because their continued success is thank you enough. He said they’re putting everybody on notice. He said they’re coming for power, control, and championship gold. “We are coming for it all,” he said, with a hint of a sinister tone and expression. Cole said Lashley has put WWE on notice.

As the Profits and Lashley walked toward the back, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn began their entrance. They had a brief staredown with the Profits and Lashley. Lashley and the Profits stepped aside and waved them to the ring with smiles.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Profits were playing to the fans as babyfaces on their way to the ring and acted like their old jovial over-the-top selves, but Lashley’s demeanor had more of a greedy, sinister tenor. Then interacting with Sami & KO that way also hinted at them being positioned as heels. The fans are into them, though.) [c]

(2) SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Graves talked about Wilde having to scratch and claw for everything in his life, and not knowing his birth father so he looked up to the Superstars of WWE. Patrick said there is mutual respect between these tag teams. Sami hit an early Helluva Kick and then Owens landed a Stunner on Del Toro for the win.

WINNERS: Sami & KO in 2:30.

-Sami told Judgment Day that at Payback, it won’t be fun or pretty, but it’ll be the fight of their lives. KO and Sami held up their belts.

-Styles caught up with Jimmy as he about the leave. He confronted Jimmy about disrespecting Michin. Jimmy shoved Styles. Styles shoved back. Solo Sikoa then hit Styles from behind. Solo told Jimmy that he’s out of the Bloodline when the Bloodline says he’s out of the Bloodline. Jimmy said him, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman can’t tell him anything. He then stomped out of the arena. [c]

-They replayed the Jimmy-Solo exchange from before the break.

[HOUR TWO]

-Styles said in a backstage interview that the Bloodline think that they run everything, but they don’t. He said he’s going to handle it. He said he wants Solo in a match and he vowed to knock his teeth down his throat. Anderson, Gallows, and Michin walked up to Styles. Anderson said they don’t need to get involved in Bloodline stuff. Styles said they do because “This is the house that A.J. Styles built!” Michin was on board and had a few words for Gallows.

-The Miz made his ring entrance. They cut to Miz on Raw earlier in the week mocking Knight. Back live, Miz said Knight will be competing in the biggest match of his career. He said it’s not an insult, it’s just a fact. He said Knight isn’t on his level and isn’t half the star he is now or was ten years ago. Knight’s music interrupted and Knight marched out. Knight paused and milked the moment. Fans loudly chanted, “L.A. Knight! L.A. Knight!” Knight said, “Let me talk to ya’.” The crowd popped. He listed other people whom Miz has dressed up as: The Rock, John Cena, and now Knight. He said all three of those wrestlers share in common that Miz wants to be them, but he can’t. Miz said he said it’s easy to be Knight. Knight said he’s pulled himself out of the sewer to stand right there in the ring. He said he’s lived in the roach-infested apartments and worked every dirty job and slept in his car and cashed his checks at the payday loan place. He said he still stands there before him. He told Miz he wouldn’t last a day in his boots.

He said Miz says he isn’t on his level. He said Miz got to walk into WWE on his glory from a reality show and rode the elevator up. Knight said he’s not on Miz’s level, he’s above and beyond him. Miz he wants to talk about how they are different, so he will. “You have failed where I have succeeded,” he said. Miz said Knight was on a reality show called “The Hero” and he was the first out. He said it took him three years to get to WWE, whereas it took Knight 20 years. He said he succeeds because he is a star. Knight said he succeeded because he took advantage of every advantage he had. He said he can’t blame him for that. He did say Miz was just a baggage handler for his wife on their reality show. He said his wife carries his little jiblets around. Fans chanted, “Tiny balls.”

Knight said he’s going to send Maryse a broken and battered husband. “She’ll be empty inside, but little call to this guy, we can fix that real quick,” he said. “Yeah!” Miz said years of Knight pretending to be a WWE Superstar in the mirror has paid off. He said fans relate to him because people are failures. He said they settle for mediocrity. He said he’s had his hopes and dreams crushed, but he never gave up. He said that gives him a chance to do something the fans will never have a chance to do – succeed. Miz said he’s the wrong Superstar for him because he crushes hopes and dreams of Superstars all the time. “Look at my past,” he said. He said on Saturday, he’s not only his opponent, he’s a human time traveler. He said he’s going to send him back to his roach-infested apartment with his hair brush staring in the mirror and cutting promos “just like it’s 2003.”

Knight said of every stupid thing he just said, the one thing he got right is that he doesn’t quit because he doesn’t know how. He said Miz likes to live in the past and glorify it. He said he’s living in the present. He said Miz’s present is trash and the future is going to be worse. He said at Payback, he will get stomped out and he will learn in the present and the future who’s game it is. As fans chanted “L.A. Knight!”, Miz went after Knight. Knight ducked and then he ripped off Miz’s jacket. Miz hit Knight in the throat and gave him a Skull Crusing Finale. Miz stood over him and said, “That’s your future.”

C0le talked about the Miz vs. Knight match. He said fans have jumped on the bandwagon, but for the bandwagon to continue and for Knight to continue to climb the ladder in WWE, Knight must win. Knight recovered and chased down Miz on the entrance stage. Officials ran out and separated them quickly. Cole said in this business, you only get a slight window of opportunity and when that window is open, you have to take advantage of it because when it closes, it might never open again. (No pressure or anything!)

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked that a lot. Knight stumbled once or twice on his wording, but was confident and charismatic as needed the rest of the way. They did a nice job contrasting Miz’s journey to Knight’s with a tweak that didn’t focus on the real-life critique or doubts of Knight being a well-rounded, legit main event act; instead, they focused on Knight traveling a different path than Miz and Miz being arrogant about it. The crowd was really, really into Knight. Cole was great at the end, framing the match at Payback for Knight as basically make or break for his career, so it became about winning and losing in the end, not superficial stuff outside of win/loss records or harping on Knight being a one-night paper-thin fad that no one will care about in three months.)

-A clip aired from Smackdown two weeks ago of Damage CTRL attacking Bianca Belair backstage. Then a clip aired of Damage CTRL cutting Shotzi’s hair. Cole said it sent Shotzi off the deep end.

-Damage CTRL made their ring entrance. [c]

-Patrick hyped that Styles vs. Solo has been made official for tonight.

(3) SHOTZI vs. BAYLEY (w/Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai)

The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Cole said Bayley is clearly scared of what Shotzi has become because of her actions. Bayley slapped Shotzi and Shotzi just laughed. Bayley looked concerned. Graves made fun of Shotzi’s hair. Cole, Graves, and Patrick were having a good time telling inside jokes and pop culture references and giving each other a hard time. Shotzi leaped off the ring apron and flipped onto Bayley at 3:00 and they cut to a break. [c]

Bayley took control, but Shotzi lifted her knees when Bayley went for a flying elbowdrop. Shotzi then dove through the ropes and tackled Bayley. She let out a howl. She landed a cannonball in the corner. When Shotzi climbed to the top rope, Sky distracted her. Bayley knocked her off balance. As Bayley asked for Sky’s title belt to use as a weapon, Charlotte Flair came out. Sky charged at her, but Charlotte beat her up. Charlotte stood on the ring apron and punched a charging Bayley. Shotzi then landed a cradle DDT for a win.

WINNER: Shotzi in 9:00.

-Cole said Shotzi “won by a hair.” Graves said it’s an enormous upset. Charlotte entered the ring and raised Shotzi’s arm.

-Patrick hyped that the main event was next. [c]

-A vignette aired on Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Seth talked about taking nothing for granted and knowing every match could be his last. Nakamura said Seth’s back has been broken for many years and talked about it affecting his time with his family.

-The announcers hyped the Payback line-up. Cole said he’s so excited to have John Cena as the special guest host. [c]

-Solo made his ring entrance. They replayed the Sol0-Jimmy incident from earlier. [c]

(4) SOLO SIKOA vs. A.J. STYLES

As Styles made his entrance, Cole said Reigns has been champion for three years of that week. He said he’s at 1,097 days as a champion. “Unheard of in the modern era,” Cole said. The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Styles struggled and failed to lift Solo early for a bodyslam. Solo took control. At 2:00, after Styles hit Solo with a dropkick and a corner Stinger splash, Paul Heyman walked out. Styles paused to look at him. Solo hit Styles from behind. Styles came right back, though, and kneed Solo and then landed a slingshot Phenomenal Forearm at Solo at ringside. Styles stared at Heyman as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Solo was in control. Styles caught him charging with a boot, but Solo punched him out of mid-air seconds later. He then sent Styles back-first under the bottom turnbuckle and into the ringpost. Solo scored a two count after landing a belly-to-belly suplex, which Patrick miscalled a Spinning Solo. Graves gently corrected him and said the moves are similar, but a Spinning Solo likely would have ended the match. (Why didn’t Solo just do that instead, then?) Solo signaled for a Samoan Spike. Styles countered with an enzuigiri and a Pelé kick. Styles landed a low dropkick to Solo’s knee and then a clothesline into the corner. He lifted Solo onto his shoulders, but Solo slipped out. They exchanged strikes. Solo landed a Samoan Drop at 9:00.

Styles came back with a flying clothesline and then a springboard Asai Moonsault for a near fall. He landed on Solo’s knees, but Graves said it landed on Solo’s mid-section since it wasn’t supposed to be a counter by Solo. Styles set up a Styles Clash, but Solo powered Styles up instead. Styles held onto the top rope and landed an elbow. He looked over at Heyman as he set up a Phenomenal Forearm. Jimmy Uso showed up and knocked Styles off balance. Solo then hit the Samoan Spike for the win.

WINNER: Solo in 12:00.

-After the match, Heyman looked wide-eyed at Jimmy. Patrick asked, “What does this even mean?” When Jimmy went to congratulate Solo on his win, Solo reacted by winding up for a Samoan Spike. Heyman told Solo to stop. Solo stopped and left the ring. Jimmy the superkicked Styles before landing a top rope splash. Heyman stood by Solo in the aisle and looked over at Jimmy. Cole said, “At first glance, it looks like Jimmy Uso wants back in, but will the Bloodline have it?”

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure what to think about that turn of events, but it feels like a stretch that Jimmy could go from wanting to protect Jey from becoming Roman to wanting back in. Let’s see how it plays out, though. It was a little odd to end Smackdown with an angle that has nothing to do with the PLE the next day, but they did a good job otherwise on the show hyping Payback.)

