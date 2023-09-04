Tony Khan confirms Jack Perry has been suspended indefinitely from AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan confirmed that Jack Perry has been “suspended indefinitely” at the post All Out media scrum.

Perry and Punk got into a backstage altercation after Perry made reference to using real glass in his All in Zero Hour pre-show match against Hook for the FTW Championship. Perry indicated he was going to put Hook through real glass during the match and said, “Cry me a river” to the camera. The remark was in reference to Perry and Punk getting into a disagreement about Perry using real glass in a backstage segment at Collision in July.

Punk and Perry were both reportedly suspended after All Out pending an internal investigation. AEW announced that Punk was terminated with cause on Saturday. Regarding Perry’s status with AEW Khan said, “He’s been suspended indefinitely. We’ve suspended everybody in that investigation and took further action after that based on what happened and came out of the investigation. We suspended Jack as a participant in an incident backstage, and Jack hasn’t been around. That’s all I can say about it. At the time, we did suspend him and he hasn’t been at AEW since AEW All In.”

h/t to Fightful for the transcription of Khan’s comments.