WWE Raw Results (9/4): Keller’s report on Gunther vs. Chad Gable for Intercontinental Title, McIntyre & Riddle vs. Viking Raiders, Payback fallout

WWE RAW TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 4, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT SPECTRUM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a highlight video package on Payback from Saturday night beginning with Cody Rhodes announcing Jey Uso as the newest member of the Raw roster and concluding with the Judgment Day beating Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

-The Raw opening theme aired.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the audience. Cole called it a “can’t miss edition of Raw.” He hyped Gunther’s chance to break Honkytonk Man’s record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time with a win tonight.

-Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd as Cole talked about what a shocking announcement it was on Saturday. Barrett said Jey has the look of someone with a giant weight having been lifted off their shoulders. Jey thanked for the fans for the “Uso!” chant. He said he’s only been gone a few weeks, but he missed them and it felt a lot longer than that. He said he reached a breaking point fighting his family week after week. He said out of the blue, Cody called him and now he’s on Raw “and in your city.”

Sami Zayn came out to his music, but he didn’t seem enthusiastic about Jey’s arrival. He entered the ring and said it’s crazy to see him standing there. He said it’s true that there are a lot of the people in the back who aren’t happy he’s there. Sami said whatever problems those in the back have, that’s not his focus. He said he wanted to look him straight in the eye and said he is happy he ios there. He said he is proud that Jey broke free and he knows how hard it was for him to do that.

“You truly are Main Event Jey Uso,” Sami said. He said there’s a history between them and he doesn’t expect them to be best friends, but he’s proud of him. He offered a handshake. Jey put his hands behind his back. Sami dropped his hand and said, “It fine. Whenever you’re ready to talk, I’m here.” Sami turned to leave. Jey told Sami to come back. Jey said it wasn’t very Ucey of him. Jey then offered Sami a handshake afterall. Sami moved in and hugged him.

Cole said that had to feel good for both Sami and Jey. As Jey walked to the back, Drew McIntyre began his entrance. They stopped to stare each other. Cole talked about how they have a history dating back to Clash at the Castle where Drew thought he had Reigns defeated until the rest of the Bloodline got involved. Sami ran back out and tried to play peacemaker. He told Drew it was Jey’s first night back, so give him some slack. Matt Riddle then walked out. Riddle also eyed Jey suspiciously. Cole said Riddle is usually fun-loving, but the Bloodline cost Riddle a number of months of his career due to injury.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was really well done. It would have been odd for everyone to be okay with Jey arriving on Raw given all he’s done to so many people as part of the Bloodline. Sami forgiving Jey is very big of him, all things considered. Not every segment of this type needs a “swerve,” though. Just shake hands and hug without the tease of dissension first.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. They shifted to a video package on Seth vs. Nakamura at Payback. Cole said, “If you ask Nakamura, he proved everything he needed to this Saturday at Payback.” Nakamura said he might have underestimated his grip on the World Championship, but he was the one left standing on the battlefield. “I know I am the reason you will release your grip,” he said. ‘I will be the World Heavyweight Champion.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It looks like they’re setting the table for Nakamura to get another title match and extended the feud. However, Nakamura lost clean, so he really shouldn’t be in line in any logical official way to get another shot. I’d rather Nakamura get a non-title match that Seth demands after further actions by Nakamura, and after Nakamura wins, that justifies a rematch for him with the title on the line.)

-Ricochet told Adam Pearce backstage that he wants an opportunity even though things didn’t go his way at Summerslam. Seth showed up. Pearce asked what he’s doing there. Seth he’s the champion and this is where he was ordered to be. Pearce said he knows he doesn’t like it, but medical ordered him not to be there tonight. Seth said he’s fine. He said if he can walk, he can fight. Ricochet interjected that he respects him being there after what Nakamura did to his back. Ricochet said he doesn’t have to carry the whole show by himself, though. Seth insisted he was fine. [c]

-They replayed the set-up for this match last week.

(1) THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar w/Valhala) vs. DREW MCINTYRE & MATT RIDDLE – Tornado Match

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Cole noted that Xavier Woods wasn’t there that week because he had a cervical issue because of the chair thrown by McIntyre. Cole brought up the wrestlers in the first-ever tornado tag match back in 1936. Drew clotheslined Ivar over the top rope onto Erik, then threw Riddle onto them. Riddle shoved Drew in the chest and yelled, “Get the tables!” Drew shoved Riddle in the chest and yelled, “You get the tables!” Riddle went down, but the got up and pulled a table out from under the ring. Fans cheered. They cut to a split-screen break. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Riddle set up a table in center-ring and then he and Drew set up a superplex of Ivar onto the table. Erik moved the table before the crash landing. Erik then blindsided Drew with a kick to the head and scored a two count. Drew hit a Death Valley Driver on Ivar at 7:00 and then set a Claymore, but Erik pulled Ivar to safety at ringside. Drew cleared the announce desk and set up a powerbomb on Erik, but Ivar interrupted. Drew threw Ivar over the announce desk and then overhead suplexed Erik. Ivar splashed Drew off the table onto the mat at ringside. “Splat goes McIntyre!” exclaimed Cole.

At 9:00, as Ivar and Erik set up Riddle for a slam through a table in the ring, Kofi Kingston ran out and broke it up. Cole said, “Remember, no disqualification!” Kofi mistakenly hit Riddle with his Trouble in Paradise, though, when Ivar ducked. The Raiders threw Kofi at Drew as he entered the ring. The Raiders then double slammed Riddle through the table.

Cole said Drew was irate and Kofi was shocked. “Talk about a major backfire tonight,” Cole said. Drew looked around, assessing the situation and looking irked.

WINNERS: The Viking Raiders in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This looks like a nice, long-term developing situation with McIntyre eventually turning heel when he loses patience with people messing up at his expense and overreacting. The match was a good, hard-hitting match.)

-A slideshow aired of big names to hold the IC Title including Pat Patterson, Honky Tonk Man, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and Roman Reigns.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance. [c]

-Seth’s music was playing as they returned from the break. Seth talked about beating Nakamura at Payback. He cackled in celebration. He said there’s one thing that hasn’t been sitting right with him the last two days. He said he won, but Nakamura was able to walk out of the building while he was pushed out of the arena by his wife. He said he wanted to right some wrongs. He called Nakamura to the ring. “I’m going to make your dreams come true, baby!” he said. Nakamura’s music played.

Nakamura walked out in a nice robe and gyrated to his music. Seth told him to come to the ring. Nakamura stayed in the entrance area. Seth told him he wants to get him in the ring again, so he’ll give him another title match tonight. Nakamura spoke in Japanese. Seth said he assumed he just accepted the title match, so come to the ring. Nakamura said, “No.” Seth said, “Excuse me?” Nakamura repeated “No!” Seth said they’re all confused now.

Seth said he is clocked on, so whether Nakamura likes it or not, he’s going to get a fight. Seth charged at Nakaura and they brawled in the entrance area. Security separated them. Nakamura kicked Seth from behind. [c]

-Pearce yelled at Seth backstage. He yelled that he’s trying to help him help himself and not let him run himself into the ground. Seth said that doesn’t work for him and walked away.

(2) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. RICOCHET

Nakamura slid out of the ring as soon as the bell rang 54 minutes into the hour. Ricochet went after him. They made their back into the ring. Nakamura took over as they cut to a split-screen break at 2:00. [c/ss]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from the break, they showed Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley watching the match on a monitor backstage. Ricochet rallied and played to the crowd. He landed a running shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet cut off an attempted comeback at Nakamura and landed a Recoil for a near fall at 8:00. Fans chanted “Ricochet!”

Nakamura made a comeback, but Ricochet fought back at ringside and grazed Nakamura with a running flip dive off the ring apron. Nakamura threw Ricochet into the ringpost and barricade seconds later. Nakamura charged, but Ricochet backdropped him into the time keeper’s area. Nakamura hit Ricochet with a chair, so the ref DQ’d him.

WINNER: Ricochet at 10:00 via DQ.

-Nakamura continued on the attack with a chair in the ring. Seth ran out to make the save. He threw Nakamura out of the ring. Seth then flip dove onto Nakamura and several security guys on the floor. Nakamura then attacked Seth and threw him into the steps. Cole called it “impulsive behavior” and “an obsession with Nakamura.” He said it could cost him his career and championship. They cut to Priest and Ripley looking at Seth writhing in pain. Ripley advised, “Not tonight.”

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Barrett said Nakamura won’t be satisfied until he breaks Seth and becomes champion. Cole narrated highlights of the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch cage match at Payback with Zoey Stark interfering, then breaking up with Trish afterward.

-In a backstage interview, Stark said her partnership is over. She said Trish has taught her a lot and her performance on Saturday showed she’s one of the greatest of all-time, but it doesn’t matter if you’re a Hall of Famer, nobody pushes her. Sonya Deville walked in and said she was happy to see what she did to Trish on Saturday, calling her “dead weight.” She said she wishes she did it sooner. Stark said they have some unfinished business. She challenged her to a match tonight to see who the baddest woman in WWE is. Deville accepted the challenge.

-The Judgment Day – Priest, Finn Balor, Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio – made their ring entrance. They were belt collectors. [c]

-The Judgment Day stood mid-ring after the break. Priest said, “All rise for the crew that’s dripping gold! All rise for the Judgment Day!” Dom began to talk and fans drowned him out with boos. He talked about bringing all the gold home from Payback. Balor congratulated Dom on his one year anniversary since joining The Judgment Day. He thanked Ripley for being a great voice of reason in The Judgment Day. He turned to Priest and said despite their differences in recent weeks, they’re standing there as tag champs. Balor thanked J.D. McDonagh for always having his back the last 20 years. Priest sort of rolled his eyes. Balor said he wanted to congratulate himself for his latest milestone, becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

Ripley touted how they’re all family and are having success. She said something is bothering her, though. She said everyone is talking about Jey coming to Raw how it’ll affect The Bloodline. She said The Judgment Day has risen to be the most dominant faction in WWE. As Priest began talking about “all this gold,” he was interrupted by McDonagh’s music. Priest said a small part of him was starting to like him. He said what he has to say better be good. McDonagh said he took a bullet for them at Payback, so they should at least let him explain why he’s out there. Priest’s body language indicated he was okay with that, but not enthusiastic.

McDonagh entered the ring and made his case that Ripley was right when she said there have to be big changes in The Judgment Day. He told Priest that the briefcase has to go. He said they have all the gold, so they don’t need that briefcase. He produced a purple briefcase that said “Señor Money in the Bank.” Priest liked it. As he began to talk, Sami’s music interrupted. Priest threw the mic down in frustration.

Sami said, “Gentleman… and Dom, you’re all feeling pretty good about yourselves.” He said it took all five of them to rob him and KO of their tag titles. He said they’re not going to just let that slide. He said he doesn’t see five giants in the ring, but rather “five championship-stealing turds.” He said a very special beating is owed to Dom, who cost them their titles. He called him “the biggest turd of them all.” Dom asked, “Where’s your title?” Sami asked Dom to accept his challenge. McDonagh stepped up and offered himself instead because he also screwed him. Sami said nobody deserves a bigger ass-kicking than him, so he’ll get it tonight.

-Cole threw to images of others who have held the IC Title: Pedro Morales, Ultimate Warrior, Razor Ramon, The Rock, Rey Mysterio, Wade Barrett, and Seth Rollins.

-A promo aired with Gunther standing in front of a white background. He stepped up to the camera and spoke in German. He said Chad Gable thinks he can stand in the way of him and his legacy, but he won’t. He said his “little fairy tale story is temporary.” He said his legacy will be forever. He said he’ll go down, after tonight, as the longest-reigning and greatest IC Champion in history.

-Baszler began her ring entrance. [c]

-Raquel Rodriguez approached Pearce backstage and asked if they’re on the same page. He said he’s working on making her suggestion official. Rodriguez left and Chelsea Green walked in. She said he must not have gotten her text. She said she’s a future Hall of Famer, and she doesn’t want to wait in line behind a Sasquatch like Rodriguez. Pearce said Piper Niven isn’t medically cleared. Green asked if he’s saying the Women’s Tag Team Titles are cursed. Pearce implied it might be Green, not the belts, that are cursed. Pearce then revealed to Green that he booked a match between Green and Rodriguez. Cole said Chelsea can’t get out of her own way.

(3) ZOEY STARK vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

Starks’s ring entrance took place. The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Cole said Baszler told him she dreams of pulling body parts off of people. Stark went after Baszler at ringside, but Baszler put her in a sleeper. Stark shoved Baszler into the announce desk to force a break. She sling-shot herself onto Baszler at ringside and they cut to a split-screen break at 2:00. [c/ss]

Stark landed a top rope springboard dropkick for a two count. Baszler came back with a roundkick for a two count at 8:00. She went for a Kirafuda Clutch, but Stark blocked it and knocked Baszler to the floor. She splashed Baszler off the ring apron and then threw her back into the ring. Baszler surprised Stark with a sleeper mid-ring. Stark fought out of it, but Baszler shifted and re-applied it. Barrett said Stark was glassy-eyed. The ref then checked on Stark, whose arm went limp, and called for the bell.

WINNER: Baszler in 9:00.

-Afterward, Baszler didn’t leave. She went over to check on Stark and said she gave her a better fight than Ronda Rousey ever did. She fist-bumped Stark and then left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Stark looked good here, but it says something that after her break-up with Trish, the first thing that happens is she loses. However, that’s more of a sign that they’re behind Baszler than demoting Stark, especially with the post-match acknowledgment by Baszler.)

-The Judgment Day were hanging out backstage. Priest said McDonagh still has to prove himself. Balor said they might not be tag champs if not for him. Priest asked Dom for his thoughts. He said he’s okay with whatever they decide, then looked over at Ripley. Ripley said they should see how he does against Sami later. Priest and Balor left. Ripley said he has to be sure everything with McDonagh goes according to plan.

-Rodriguez made her entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of Ripley finishing off Rodriguez with a Rip Tide at Payback.

(4) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. CHELSEA GREEN

Green’s ring entrance took place after the break. The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Green tried to leave the ring as soon as the bell rang, but Rodriguez grabbed her and tossed Green hard to the mat. Rodriguez caught Green mid-air as she dove at her. Green slapped Rodriguez. Rodriguez brushed it off and clotheslined Green hard. She followed with her Tahana Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Rodriguez in 2:00.

-Rodriguez revealed that Pearce agreed to give her a rematch against Ripley, and because of Dom’s interference, he won’t be a factor because he’ll be barred from ringside. She said she’ll see her next week in the title match.

-More IC Champs were shown: Don Muraco, Curt Hennig, Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero, Kofi Kingston, and Cody Rhodes.

-They went backstage to Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine. Gable said Gunther said a guy like him doesn’t belong in the history books. He said he’s already in the history books as an Olympian with a Master’s Degree. He said he’s also won tag team titles, but he’ll show everyone he’s more than a tag etam specialist. He said Gunther’s desire to hang on to that title doesn’t compare to his desire to take it from him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Gable shift away from his catch phrases and be serious – or as serious as he’s capable of being – in his promo before this huge match for him.)

-Miz made his entrance. Cole said Miz had a rough night at Payback, so he’s requested a chance to address the WWE Universe. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of Charlotte.

-Cole narrated clips of what happened earlier with Kofi, Drew, Riddle, and the Raiders.

[HOUR THREE]

-Backstage, Drew was yelling for Kofi. Riddle told him to calm down. Drew said he gave Jey a pass, but he’s going to watch every move he makes and if he messes up, he’ll deal with the guy who brought him there, Cody Rhodes. Kofi walked in and apologized. Drew said he’s suspicious that Kofi hitting Riddle was on purpose to get back at them for what happened last week. He said the odds of that happening are slim so he’s keeping an eye on things. Drew walked away. Riddle told Kofi he’d go talk to him.

-Miz TV: Miz stood in the ring as his music faded. He said he did not lose at Payback. He said he was robbed and victimized for exposing L.A. Knight for who he really is. He said his guest promised to be completely transparent. He introduced John Cena. Cena’s music played. They showed fans reacting with excitement in the crowd. Cena didn’t come out. Cole said, “I can’t see him.” Miz pretended Cena came out. He interviewed an empty chair. He said he messed up at Payback and he screwed him over. Miz said it feels weird. He asked fans, “Can you see him? You can’t see him? You can’t see John Cena? He’s sitting right here!”

Miz said he understands what’s going on. He said he’s been able to see right through Cena, so allow him to do them all a favor and translate for Cena, “who is sitting right here in this chair.” Miz asked if Knight paid him or offered him a job “during these hard times.” He asked if he purposefully screwed him over.

Miz told fans to nod their heads and not chant “Yeah!” to any of his questions. Miz again asked Invisible Cena if he conspired with him. He told Cena that since he admitted it, he needs to get out of his ring. He got red-faced and told him to get out of his ring. Miz pretended Cena took a swing at him. Miz pretended to take a swqing at him and then give him a Skull Crushing Finale. He stood over Invisible Cena. He then said there is nothing imaginary about what happened to him at Payback.

He challenged Knight to a one-on-one rematch with him, but without special guest referees or surprises. He said if he accepts, he’ll find out whose game it really is. He said the chants are going to end and L.A. Knight will fade away. He said Knight’s chances at success are as invisible as Cena in the ring. He said his dreams will come crashing down by him “because I’m The Miz and I’m awesome!”

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Barrett called for medical attention because Cena hasn’t moved. Cole shifted to hyping the main event.

-A video package aired on Gunther vs. Gable.

-Sami made his entrance.

-A Smackdown commercial Styles vs. Jimmy Uso on Friday, plus L.A. Knight reacts to beating Miz at Payback. [c]

-Pearce told Jey that he’s sure he’s noticed not everyone is happy he’s there. He said Smackdown is getting fair compensation for his arrival and he said, depending on who it is, it could piss some people off. Tommaso Ciampa then asked Pearce if they could continue their talk. They went into Pearce’s office.

(5) SAMI ZAYN vs. J.D. MCDONAGH

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

Sami set up a Helluva Kick. Dom showed up and yanked McDonagh to safety. As Sami went after Dom, McDonagh rolled him up for the three count.

WINNER: McDonaugh at 7:00.

-Afterward, Sami attacked Dom and gave him an exploder into the corner. He set up a Helluva Kick. McDonagh pulled Sami out of the ring and threw him into the ringside steps. He then scooted Dom out of the ring. Sami then gave McDonagh an exploder into the corner. Dom retreated to the back as Sami hit McDonagh with a Helluva Kick. Cole called out Dom for not being there for McDonagh like he was there for him.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole asked if McDonagh belongs in Judgment Day. Barrett said yes.

-They replayed the post-match promo at Payback with Becky Lynch thta was interupted by Tiffany Stratton. Cole then plugged Stratton defending her NXT Title against Kana James.

-More IC Champions were shown: Randy Savage, Tito Santana, Triple H, Edge, The Miz, and Bobby Lashley.

-An NXT commercial also plugged Bron Breaker vs. Von Wagner in a no DQ match tomorrow night. [c]

-Cole plugged the Connor’s Cure charity.

-Dom was chatting with McDonagh backstage. Balor congratulated McDonagh on his win. Dom walked over to Jey Uso and said he knows they both come from messed up families and Hall of Fame fathers, so he relates to what he’s going through. Jey laughed and asked if he really does. Dom said nobody likes him just like nobody likes Jey. He said if he wants, he’ll go talk to his new family and make sure there are always open arms for him there. He said they know what it’s like. He told him to think about it. Jey seemed like he was willing to listen and think about it.

-Cole hyped Ripley vs. Rodriguez on Raw next week, plus Cody Rhodes returns to Raw next week.

(6) GUNTHER (Gionvani Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser) vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis, Maxxine) – Intercontinental Title match

Gable made his way to the ring with Otis and Maxxine first. Then Gunther with the rest of Imperium. Formal ring introductions took place. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Gunther grounded gable with a headlock early. They cut to a split-screen break at 2:00. [c/ss]

Gunther grounded Gable again during the break. He thwarted any of Gable’s comeback attempts. Gunther dumped Gable out of the ring at 8:00 as they cut to another split-screen break at 8:00. [c/ss]

At 13:00 Gable met Gunther on the top rope. Gunther chopped Gable to the mat. Gable leaped up and superplexed Gunther. “Gable’s got a chance!” exclaimed Cole. He landed a top rope headbutt for a two count. Gable applied an anklelock next. Gunther kicked him off of him. Gunther elbowed out of a Chaos Theory attempt. Gable followed up with a German suplex seconds later. He played to the crowd and then charged with a roll-up into Chaos Theory for a near fall. Barrett said that was Gable’s best chance to win. Gable followed up with a top rope moonsault, but Gunther lifted his leg. Gable landed on his feet and applied an anklelock. Ringside fans were standing and cheering. Gunther reached the bottom rope to force a break. Gunther upkicked Gable and then applied a sleeper mid-ring on the mat.

Gunther let go when Gable leveraged his shoulders down. Gunther suplexed Gable onto his head, then landed a powerbomb and a lariat clothesline for the win. They cut to Gable’s daughter crying at ringside. As Gunther walked to the entrance stage, Cole said he was continuing his march into the history books. He congratulated “the ring general.”

WINNER: Gunther in 19:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good match. The first two-thirds was nearly all Gunther dominating, which made Gable’s underdog comebacks more dramatic. The suplexes at the end were nasty. The final few minutes were great.)

