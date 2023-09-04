Christian Cage announces contract extension with AEW, dismisses rumors of Edge signing with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Christian Cage, while speaking in character at the post All Out media scrum, announced he’s signed a contract extension with AEW.

Cage said Khan signed him to a “big, fat contract” while taking exception to critics that said him being hyped as a big mystery signing for Revolution 2021. “It might have even been some of you people who said I wasn’t worth the hype. I think I have proved you all wrong now, didn’t I? I know I proved Tony Khan right because he just re-signed me to a big, fat contract. He opened the vault for me and I deserve every single penny that I got.”

Cage was speaking to the media after helping Luchasaurus successfully retain the TNT Championship by beating Darby Allin. As part of an ongoing storyline, Cage is claiming to be the TNT Champion even though Luchasaurus actually holds the title. Cage threatned to give Allin’s friend, Nick Wayne, a conchairto, which lead to Luchasaurus capitalizing and getting the win.

Christian was also asked about the rumors that his longtime friend Edge could be signing with AEW. Cage stayed in character and said he only cares about himself and Luchasaurus.