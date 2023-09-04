Tony Khan says C.J. Perry isn’t under a long-term contract with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan said C.J. Perry isn’t under a long-term contract with AEW at the post All Out media scrum. Khan said Perry’s deal is not a “long-term guaranteed thing.”

Perry made her AEW debut after the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match that saw Miro defeate Hobbs. Hobbs attacked Miro after the match and Perry came to the ring and hit him with a chair to break up the post-match attack. Hobbs went to confront Perry, but Miro recovred and hit him in the back with a steel chair. Miro acted like he wasn’t expecting Perry to be there to help him.