Bryan Danielson says Ricky Starks carried him through strap match at All Out

Bryan Danielson said Ricky Starks carried him through their match at the All Out PPV at the post-show media scrum.

Danielson said Starks “carried me through that match” while speaking to reporters after the show. Danielson beat Starks in a Strap match in his first match back since the Forbidden Door PPV in June when he suffered a broken arm during his main event match against Kazuchika Okada.

Danielson beat Starks at All Out, but Stark’s performance was designed to elevate him despite taking the loss. Danielson had many positive things to say about Starks outside of storylines, “I had an excellent opponent,” said Danielson “Every time people see Ricky Starks, every time Ricky Starks gets an opportunity, he knocks it out of the park. I will be the first one to say this outside of our stories and what we do, he carried me through that match. I’m good at certain things. I’m good at a decent amount of things and I’m confident in saying that. I can fire up, I can do all these things, but he was the one who carried me through that match.”

Danilson also mentioned during his time answering questions at the scrum that he didn’t throw a strike with his previously injured arm.