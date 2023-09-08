10 YRS AGO – WWE Smackdown Report (9-6-2013): Triple H talks about firing Cody Rhodes, Bryan vs. Seth, plus Ryback, Kofi, Big Show, Usos, Brie Bella

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 10 years ago this week on PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

September 6, 2013

Taped 9/3/13 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– A video package started the show, beginning with Cody Rhodes opening his big mouth backstage, and ending with him getting a permanent trip home.

– Inside the Target Center, Triple H was in the ring (ooh, red carpet!) with Vickie Guerrero and Brad Maddox. A wide camera shot showed The Shield standing at ringside and the roster on the stage. Hunter began by saying that as of this Monday, unfortunately, Cody Rhodes is no longer a WWE Superstar. Hunter claimed Rhodes was fired for just cause, that being insubordinate and disrespectful of the COO of WWE. Not only that, but since he represents WWE, he was disrespectful to the company, the fans, and the roster. He said he would not stand for it. He said Cody even had the opportunity to fight for his job. “Cody Rhodes fired Cody Rhodes,” said Hunter, very Vince McMahon-like. Triple H said it’s especially hard because he’s friends with Cody, his dad, and brother.

Triple H said he wanted to create an open forum tonight, because there may be misunderstandings about how business is being done. HE said he wanted to open the microphone up to WWE Superstars. He said he wanted them to be free to speak without and repercussions. No one was eager to step to the mic that was set up on the stage. Hunter said they have to open up and tell them how they feel. Damien Sandow finally took Triple H up on his offer, as the crowd chanted “yes!” Sandow fully supported the termination of Cody Rhodes, who exemplified everything that is bad for business. Hunter thanked Sandow but said this is not a forum for people to kiss his butt. He wanted them to speak their mind. He asked Alicia Fox if she had something, and she just put her head down and shook it.

Kofi Kingston stepped to the mic. He said ever since Hunter fired Cody, the locker room has been living and fear and he doesn’t see how that’s best for business. Surprisingly good pop for that. He said Kingston took Rhodes’s livelihood away. Hunter said he understands how Kingston can feel that way”¦but then Heath Slater interrupted, saying no one cares about the answer to that question. Slater said he has a problem with a giant (Big Show) who just stands around and does nothing. Then he kissed Hunter’s butt a little. “Thank you Heath Slater, for emptying what I’m sure was the entire content of your mind,” said Hunter. Rob Van Dam stepped forward next. RVD said Hunter brought him back a couple months ago, and he was under the impression that things were better now (intimating they weren’t when he left). He said the vibe he is feeling is “not cool, dude.”

Triple H said he’d been waiting since about 2000 for RVD to call him “dude.” Hunter said he still has the same faith in RVD that he had a couple months ago when he brought him in. “RVD” chants. Ryback followed RVD. He said he was sick and tired of people calling “The Big Guy” a bully. Hunter said it’s not Ryback’s fault that Dolph Ziggler was hurt when he faced him Monday night. Hunter said it wasn’t Ryback’s fault, but he’ll have a chance to redeem that tonight when Ziggler goes one-on-one with Ryback. Hunter thought it was great that they were opening up. But conspicuous by his absence on the stage is Daniel Bryan. He said Bryan not being up there is symptomatic of Bryan’s problem: His ego is out of control. He said Bryan can’t be bothered to stand on stage with the rest of “the little people.” He said it’s a shame because he wanted to look Bryan in the eye to tell him that he can pick any one member of The Shield to go one-on-one with tonight.

Hunter said this has been helpful and even cathartic. Hunter said he wanted to reward those who spoke up. Kofi, for example, will get a non-title match with Curtis Axel. As for Rob Van Dam, he’ll face the face of WWE, Randy Orton. Michael Cole and JBL spoke for the first time as Orton split the roster and came to the ring. The match is next.

[Commercial Break]

– Alberto Del Rio joined the announcers at ringside.

1 – ROB VAN DAM vs. RANDY ORTON

RVD went to the top early and hit a clumsy leg-drop for two. Del Rio spoke in Spanish on commentary. Another cover for RVD at two. Top rope thrust kick for Van Dam for two, garnering three near-falls within the opening minute. Rolling Thunder turned into a powerslam from Orton. A faint “ECW” chant rang out inside the arena. Del Rio called Ricardo Rodriguez fat, then claimed he had been stealing money from him over the years. Orton tried to catch his breath at ringside after RVD’s offense had stalled him. Orton was hung up on the barricade, and Van Deam leapt off the apron, but Orton moved and RVD missed the leg-drop. Nice change-up there. Back in the ring, Orton did the Garvin Stomp. Orton surprised RVD with a dropkick as RVD was coming off the ropes. RVD was thrown out of the ring, signaling a break at 5:40 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

The show returned at 9:36 of the match. Orton had RVD in a rear chinlock, which RVD was in the process of escaping. Van Dam began his comeback with clotheslines and a kick. Standing moonsault for two at 10:16. There was an awkward exchange on commentary when Del Rio asked if Cole knew what RVD meant in Spanish. He asked JBL to say it, and JBL seemed flustered and said he couldn’t because it was a “family show.” Back-breaker by Orton on RVD. At 11:44, Orton set up for an RKO. RVD blocked it with a kick to the face. Leg scissors pinning combination for two by RVD. Rolling Thunder connected. Van Dam went to the top for a Five-Star Frog Splash, but Orton moved. RVD fled the ring and Orton put him back in soon after. Another spin kick to the face by Van Dam. Outside the ring, Del Rio snuck up behind Ricardo and shoved him into the ring post. RVD saw it and flipped over the top rope and onto Del Rio. Orton came out and tossed Van Dam into the announce table. With Van Dam’s legs draped over the apron, Orton DDT’d him to the floor. Back in the ring, Orton brought the dead weight RVD to his feet, only to RKO him for the win.

WINNER: Orton, at 14:11. The finish made sense: Orton won and was kept strong as champion, while RVD only lost because of the distraction by Del Rio. I wish there was a little more substance to the World Title feud, though.

A few of the latter moments of the match were replayed. After Orton left the ring, Del Rio attacked RVD. He put RVD in the cross arm-breaker. He posed with the World Title.

– Daniel Bryan faces a member of The Shield tonight. We’ll hear from Bryan next.

[Commercial Break]

– Renee Young was backstage with Daniel Bryan. She asked him about his absence from the Town Hall meeting. Bryan said he doesn’t think he’s better than any of those wrestlers out there, and he was told by management that he wasn’t needed out there. As for an ego, if that means he wants to be WWE Champion, then, yes. Bryan said he’s going to let The Shield decide who he faces, because when you face one member, you face them all. He said he knows he can beat The Shield, just like he knows he can beat Orton for the WWE Titlei.

– A.J. Lee was walking backstage. She came upon Layla, Alicia Fox and Aksana. Lee said she knows they don’t always get along, but said she’d rather defend her title against any of them than against the ladies of the Total Divas. She said they think just because they’re pretty they deserve a shot at the title. “They think they’re better than us,” said A.J. She continued to rile up the other Divas, and they were buying what A.J. was selling. A.J. was about to tell them a plan when the camera cut away and to the ring for Dolph Ziggler’s entrance.

– Ziggler made his entrance for his match with Ryback. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– As Ziggler waited in the ring, they showed Dean Ambrose attacking him before his match with Ryback on Raw.

2 – DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. RYBACK

Ryback pressed Ziggler over his head and dropped him, but Ziggler landed on his feet. High energy start continued with Ziggler missing a dive in the corner. Bodyslam by Ryback followed by a standing splash for two at :56. Dean Ambrose stealthily put on a headset at ringside, spooking even Cole. Ambrose said Cole has never been safer than he is right now, so he shouldn’t worry. Ambrose stood between the announcers. Ambrose was asked why he attacked Ziggler on Raw and Ambrose noted that Ziggler disrespects the business and the company that made him a star. DDT by Ziggler countered a suplex by Ryback. Ambrose said The Shield will always be there to mete out justice. Ambrose was asked if The Shield works for Triple H, but Ambrose said The Shield works for the business and does what’s best for business. That sounds familiar. Ziggler out-quicked Ryback and hit a Fameasser for two at 3:04. A collision sent Ziggler to the mat then to ringside. Ryback charged at Ziggler but missed and went shoulder-first into the steel steps. Ziggler had enough of Ambrose’s trash talk, and chased him. It ended when Ryback blasted Ziggler with a clothesline. Back in the ring, Ryback gave Ziggler Shellshock for the pinfall.

WINNER: Ryback, at 4:32. I liked the match, and Ambrose was money on commentary, but the finishing sequence was way too similar to the previous match.

A few moments of the match were replayed.

– Curtis Axel and Paul Heyman were walking backstage. Axel vs. Kingston is next.

[Commercial Break]

3 – KOFI KINGSTON vs. CURTIS AXEL

As Axel and Heyman made their way to the ring, they showed part of C.M. Punk’s promo from Raw. A “Curtis Axel” chant rang out from Axel’s hometown crowd. Some mat wrestling to start, which ended in a stalemate. A couple leap-frogs by Kingston led to a jumping back elbow and Axel taking a powder to converse with his manager. Head-scissors take-down by Kingston, then a dropkick. Axel again took a break at ringside to stem the tide of offense. Kingston missed a baseball slide and Axel took advantage. Kingston avoided the stairs on a whip, and bounded off the stairs and into Axel with a clothesline. Cole mentioned that he visited with Larry “The Ax” Hennig earlier in the day. A distraction by Heyman led to Kingston getting sent back to ringside the hard way. The show went to break at 3:48 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

At 7:18 of the contest, the show returned. Kingston fought back against Axel Axel took Kingston down with a high-impact move, but Kofi kicked out at two. “Perfect Plex” chant by the crowd, but Kingston countered Axel coming off the turnbuckles. Both men struggled to get to their feet. Once they did, Axel had control. The crowd was split, chanting for Kingston and Axel. Kingston tried to go to the top, but Axel tripped him up. SOS surprised Axel for the win.

WINNER: Kingston, at 10:13. Normally I’d argue with this result, but I liked the booking here: Axel losing causes Heyman to imagine his own demise if Axel loses to Punk at Night of Champions. The announcers did a nice job hammering this home as well.

– JBL and Cole talked on camera about the aforementioned possibility, then transitioned to the possible disappearance of Kane. He hasn’t been seen since Summerslam. Cole tossed it to a pre-recorded video and interview with Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family. Bray spoke of Icarus, and told his story, equating him to Kane’s current situation. As one would expect, not many answers offered by Bray.

– One of The Shield will face Daniel Bryan later tonight.

[Commercial Break]

– Heyman was on the phone backstage about to exit the arena when that pesky Renee Young interrupted and asked for a word. She asked if, after Axel’s loss tonight, he was concerned about Night of Champions. Heyman said tonight was an error in judgment, and he admitted they overlooked Kingston. He took the blame, absolving Axel. He said it’s a mistake they won’t make at Night of Champions. Heyman said he bet Young would like to see Punk break his face. Young brought up that Punk promised to give Heyman the beating of his life. Heyman seemed frustrated by that question and exited a nearby door without answering, slamming the door in the process.

4 – NAOMI vs. BRIE BELLA

Both women were already in the ring. Nikki was at ringside, as was Cameron. Brie got the better of Naomi to start, and locked her in a rear choke, or at least, a move that appeared that way. Dropkick by Naomi, and another. Flipping clothesline followed that up. Not sure how that is more devastating than a regular clothesline. Kick to the head by Naomi, then both women tumbled to ringside. Before they could come to, A.J. Lee, Alicia Fox, Aksana, and Layla ran to ringside and attacked all four women.

WINNER: No contest, at 1:38. I wonder if they can extend this feud to Survivor Series, as this seems tailor-made for an elimination tag match.

Lee got the mic at ringside. She just reminded fans that she was WWE Champion.

– The Usos were walking backstage. They’re in action next.

[Commercial Break]

– A Los Matadores vignette aired.

– The Real Americans were in the ring. Zeb Colter led the fans in reciting “We the People.”

5 – THE REAL AMERICANS vs. THE USOS

Cesaro dropkicked Jimmy right as the bell rang. Swagger tagged in and took out the knee of Jimmy outside the ring. Cesaro hopped over a standing Swagger to double-stomp Jimmy. More double-teaming by the Real Americans, but Jimmy kicked out at two. Jimmy fought back to back-drop Swagger to ringside. Jey tagged in and flew over the top rope and onto Cesaro. He scaled the top rope and took down Cesaro with a shoulder knock-down. Swagger broke up a pin attempt. Inside cradle by Cesaro for only two. Superkick felled Cesaro and Jey again tried to go to the top. Swagger brought him down, then took care of Jimmy. Swagger shoved Jey off the top rope and into a Cesaro uppercut. That allowed the Real Americans to pick up the win.

WINNERS: The Real Americans, at 3:37. Eh, the Real Americans have been losing a lot lately so they probably needed that win.

– Big Show was backstage in someone’s office. Triple H walked in. Show said he’s upset and Triple H assumed it was about what 3MB said about him earlier. Hunter said Show has a lot of rage to get out, so he’s going to send 3MB to the ring and he advised Show to treat the group like “human stress balls.” Show balled up his fist, seeming to want to hit Triple H more than 3MB.

[Commercial Break]

– The Raw Rebound aired.

6 – 3MB vs. THE BIG SHOW – 3-ON-1 HANDICAP MATCH

Show was laser-focused when he came to the ring. Show caught a kick attempt by Heath Slater and whacked him in the knee. He disposed of Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal with relative ease. He went outside to get them and tossed McIntyre into the timekeeper’s area. Mahal was sent into the ropes, then the announce table, and then was chopped in the chest a number of times. Spear of McIntyre. “This could be 13MB and they’d lose to this giant,” remarked JBL. Back in the ring were all four men. Double chokeslam to McIntyre and Mahal. Slater tried to crawl away, but Show stepped on his ankle. Knockout punch to Slater. Fin.

WINNER: Show, at 2:35. Just what this needed to be to allow Show to let off steam and to portray him as an ass-kicking monster again after a rough few weeks.

The double chokeslam and knockout punch was replayed.

As Show headed to the back, The Shield’s music played. Triple H then walked out behind Show and, with a half-smile, implored him to come to the back. Show followed. The Shield arrived at ringside as the show went to break.

[Commercial Break]

– The Shield was in the ring out of break. Daniel Bryan then came out, and they replayed Big Show’s knockout punch to Bryan from Raw. The bell rang to start the match, but all three men were still in the ring. Roman Reigns stepped forward, but Seth Rollins attacked from behind.

7 – DANIEL BRYAN vs. SETH ROLLINS

Bryan soon after took over on offense. He missed a kick, but clotheslined Rollins (and himself) over the top rope and to the floor. Back in the ring, Rollins took over, picking Bryan up and just throwing him over the top and to the floor. Rollins brought some offense to the table, but that ended when Bryan flipped Rollins on a German suplex. The #1 contender to the WWE Championship went to the top and dropkicked Rollins down. Pin got two at 3:31. Bryan ascended the top rope, but Rollins kicked him in the back of the head, sending Bryan tumbling to ringside. As the ref was distracted by Rollins, Reigns clobbered Bryan with a jumping clothesline. “Let’s go Daniel” chant from the crowd. Rollins flew off the top rope, but Bryan caught him in the Yes Lock. Reigns got on the apron, so Bryan took him out. Same for Ambrose. Suicide dive by Bryan on Reigns, and he managed to keep Ambrose and Rollins at bay as well. Running knee to Rollins in the ring, which led to a pinfall victory.

WINNER: Bryan, at 6:05.

As Bryan celebrated on the stage, Orton attacked Bryan from behind with the WWE title. And yes, Orton stood tall over Bryan once again to close the show.

