Drew McIntyre indicates he hasn’t signed a new deal with WWE, is focused on the here and now in the mean time

Drew McIntyre indicated he has not signed an extension with WWE, in an interview with the Hindu Times promoting WWE’s upcoming India tour. He said he is focused on the here and now, but doesn’t plan to be anywhere else

“I mean, I keep reading the internet myself,” he said. “I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess. But my focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give.”

Had he re-signed with WWE by now, it’s likely he would have quieted the talk and speculation and just said so. Saying he doesn’t “plan” to be anywhere else doesn’t rule out staying or going.

Last May, reports indicated McIntyre and WWE were unable to reach agreement on an extension of his contract, which ends in early 2024. He was off TV for a while, with sources saying McIntyre and WWE Creative didn’t come up with ideas both were happy about.

McIntyre has been back in the mix lately, including forming a new tag team with Matt Riddle. As WWE showed with Edge, even if someone’s contract is expiring, they won’t shy away from featuring them. McIntyre would be a huge acquisition for AEW, especially with the departure of Punk.

McIntyre’s slot as a centerpiece fan-friendly babyface has become more crowded with the arrival and push of C0dy Rhodes. A heel turn for McIntyre is certainly possible for later this year, which would set him up for potential top level feuds with a number of top babyfaces including Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins, among others. If McIntyre went to AEW, he could feud as a heel with some of AEW’s top babyfaces including renewing his NXT rivalry with Adam Cole, first-time feuds with MJF or “Hangman” Adam Page, among others.

