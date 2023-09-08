Zelina Vega says she’d welcome CM Punk back to WWE, defends the person behind all the controversy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Zelina Vega says she has always had a great relationship with CM Punk and would welcome him back to WWE.

“I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk,” she told Alfonso Castillo of Newsday. “You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap.”

She said there’s “so many reasons” she’d like to see Punk return to WWE. “Not just for me, but for the fans.”

Beneath the controversy that Punk brings, Vega said there’s a good person underneath all that. “He’s always been a fantastic person,” Vega said. “There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.”

As the Newsday article pointed out, Punk defended Vega after she was released following a dispute over her independent Twitch channel.

READ THE FULL VEGA INTERVIEW HERE.

