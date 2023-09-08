FREE PODCAST 9/7 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Post-Punk AEW including Collision and Dynamite, plus WWE TV reviews, UFC, remembering Adnan El Kassey, Gene Kiniski book review (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- Early discussion points on C.M. Punk including what might be next for him in pro wrestling
- WWE Smackdown review
- WWE Raw review
- NXT review
- AEW Rampage review
- AEW Collision review
- AEW Dynamite review
- UFC Fight Night review and UFC Australia preview
- Review of the Gene Kiniski book
- Remembering Sheik Adnan El Kaissey
