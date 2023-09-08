News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/7 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Post-Punk AEW including Collision and Dynamite, plus WWE TV reviews, UFC, remembering Adnan El Kassey, Gene Kiniski book review (159 min.)

September 8, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • Early discussion points on C.M. Punk including what might be next for him in pro wrestling
  • WWE Smackdown review
  • WWE Raw review
  • NXT review
  • AEW Rampage review
  • AEW Collision review
  • AEW Dynamite review
  • UFC Fight Night review and UFC Australia preview
  • Review of the Gene Kiniski book
  • Remembering Sheik Adnan El Kaissey

