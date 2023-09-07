News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/7 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lots of Punk-related topics, has TK lost goodwill with fans, should Jey Uso beat Gunther, Michaels-Bret in a social media era, 1993 WCW, 1995 WWF, UFC (120 min.)

September 7, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Is it most likely C.M. Punk wrestles at WrestleMania next year, New Japan’s G1 next summer, or doesn’t wrestle at all?
  • Is it better that AEW is without Punk after an additional year of drama rather than Tony Khan cutting ties with him last year after the All Out incident?
  • Thoughts on reports of AEW confiscating Punk t-shirts at All Out?
  • While Punk’s behavior and demeanor is worthy of criticism, isn’t he largely right about AEW’s flaws on and off camera?
  • Issues with AEW merchandise
  • Has AEW been stagnant since it launched as WWE has innovated and evolved?
  • What wrestling books would you like to see written?
  • Is Jey Uso a good candidate to beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title?
  • How would Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart have fared under social media scrutiny in the 1990s?
  • Is the Elite celebrating and gloating this week shifting opinions regarding Punk’s frustrations with them?
  • Thoughts on some big names that The Rock never wrestled in WWE such as Batista, Edge, and Shawn Michaels and how those matches or feuds would have been booked?
  • Thoughts on Japanese women’s wrestling outside of New Japan and Stardom?
  • Thoughts on Tommy Dreamer as a wrestler and backstage worker as he puts his career on the line at Victory Road this weekend
  • Tai Tuivasa’s prospects as a breakout star in UFC
  • What does it mean that Punk was fired by AEW “with cause”?
  • Todd re-books key programs in the WWF in 1995 with no Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania and no King of the Ring win for Mabel.
  • Summary of what is going on with the UFC antitrust lawsuit and how it can change the MMA landscape in 2024 and beyond.
  • Was 1993 the real peak of WCW, not 1997, given Cactus Jack, Vader, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and others being featured?
  • What’s up with the Young Bucks match style?
  • Does Tony Khan deserve the flack he gets for how he books his women wrestlers considering the quality of his women’s division?
  • What is possibly going on with the way MJF is selling his neck and shoulder injury?
  • Should TK book so his big storylines hit a crescendo at All In / All Out in the future?
  • Has TK lost a lot of his goodwill with fans and what can rebuild it?
  • What is the smallest thing Todd could throw at Wade’s head and still be fired? And what’s the largest thing Todd could throw at Wade’s head and not be fired?
  • What odds would you take to bet $100 on Punk returning to AEW within the next two years?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022