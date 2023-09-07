VIP AUDIO 9/7 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lots of Punk-related topics, has TK lost goodwill with fans, should Jey Uso beat Gunther, Michaels-Bret in a social media era, 1993 WCW, 1995 WWF, UFC (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Is it most likely C.M. Punk wrestles at WrestleMania next year, New Japan’s G1 next summer, or doesn’t wrestle at all?
- Is it better that AEW is without Punk after an additional year of drama rather than Tony Khan cutting ties with him last year after the All Out incident?
- Thoughts on reports of AEW confiscating Punk t-shirts at All Out?
- While Punk’s behavior and demeanor is worthy of criticism, isn’t he largely right about AEW’s flaws on and off camera?
- Issues with AEW merchandise
- Has AEW been stagnant since it launched as WWE has innovated and evolved?
- What wrestling books would you like to see written?
- Is Jey Uso a good candidate to beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title?
- How would Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart have fared under social media scrutiny in the 1990s?
- Is the Elite celebrating and gloating this week shifting opinions regarding Punk’s frustrations with them?
- Thoughts on some big names that The Rock never wrestled in WWE such as Batista, Edge, and Shawn Michaels and how those matches or feuds would have been booked?
- Thoughts on Japanese women’s wrestling outside of New Japan and Stardom?
- Thoughts on Tommy Dreamer as a wrestler and backstage worker as he puts his career on the line at Victory Road this weekend
- Tai Tuivasa’s prospects as a breakout star in UFC
- What does it mean that Punk was fired by AEW “with cause”?
- Todd re-books key programs in the WWF in 1995 with no Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania and no King of the Ring win for Mabel.
- Summary of what is going on with the UFC antitrust lawsuit and how it can change the MMA landscape in 2024 and beyond.
- Was 1993 the real peak of WCW, not 1997, given Cactus Jack, Vader, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and others being featured?
- What’s up with the Young Bucks match style?
- Does Tony Khan deserve the flack he gets for how he books his women wrestlers considering the quality of his women’s division?
- What is possibly going on with the way MJF is selling his neck and shoulder injury?
- Should TK book so his big storylines hit a crescendo at All In / All Out in the future?
- Has TK lost a lot of his goodwill with fans and what can rebuild it?
- What is the smallest thing Todd could throw at Wade’s head and still be fired? And what’s the largest thing Todd could throw at Wade’s head and not be fired?
- What odds would you take to bet $100 on Punk returning to AEW within the next two years?
