VIP AUDIO 9/7 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lots of Punk-related topics, has TK lost goodwill with fans, should Jey Uso beat Gunther, Michaels-Bret in a social media era, 1993 WCW, 1995 WWF, UFC (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Is it most likely C.M. Punk wrestles at WrestleMania next year, New Japan’s G1 next summer, or doesn’t wrestle at all?

Is it better that AEW is without Punk after an additional year of drama rather than Tony Khan cutting ties with him last year after the All Out incident?

Thoughts on reports of AEW confiscating Punk t-shirts at All Out?

While Punk’s behavior and demeanor is worthy of criticism, isn’t he largely right about AEW’s flaws on and off camera?

Issues with AEW merchandise

Has AEW been stagnant since it launched as WWE has innovated and evolved?

What wrestling books would you like to see written?

Is Jey Uso a good candidate to beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title?

How would Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart have fared under social media scrutiny in the 1990s?

Is the Elite celebrating and gloating this week shifting opinions regarding Punk’s frustrations with them?

Thoughts on some big names that The Rock never wrestled in WWE such as Batista, Edge, and Shawn Michaels and how those matches or feuds would have been booked?

Thoughts on Japanese women’s wrestling outside of New Japan and Stardom?

Thoughts on Tommy Dreamer as a wrestler and backstage worker as he puts his career on the line at Victory Road this weekend

Tai Tuivasa’s prospects as a breakout star in UFC

What does it mean that Punk was fired by AEW “with cause”?

Todd re-books key programs in the WWF in 1995 with no Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania and no King of the Ring win for Mabel.

Summary of what is going on with the UFC antitrust lawsuit and how it can change the MMA landscape in 2024 and beyond.

Was 1993 the real peak of WCW, not 1997, given Cactus Jack, Vader, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and others being featured?

What’s up with the Young Bucks match style?

Does Tony Khan deserve the flack he gets for how he books his women wrestlers considering the quality of his women’s division?

What is possibly going on with the way MJF is selling his neck and shoulder injury?

Should TK book so his big storylines hit a crescendo at All In / All Out in the future?

Has TK lost a lot of his goodwill with fans and what can rebuild it?

What is the smallest thing Todd could throw at Wade’s head and still be fired? And what’s the largest thing Todd could throw at Wade’s head and not be fired?

What odds would you take to bet $100 on Punk returning to AEW within the next two years?

