20 YRS AGO – ROH Live Event Results (9-6-2003): CM Punk vs. Raven in main event, Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles vs. Sabin vs. Briscoe, plus Justin Credible Q&A with fans

Ring of Honor report

September 6, 2003

Wakefield, Mass. at the Charbonneau Field House

By Matthew Pelletier, PWTorch.com correspondent

We were in the building by 6:45 p.m. John Walters, Devito, Loc, Homicide and Julius Smokes posed for pictures and signed autographs prior to the event starting. Eventually, Raven come out of the locker room to do the same. There was a worked brawl prior to the event as Homicide & Smokes were signing autographs. Trent Acid & Johnny Kashmere attacked Homicide & Smokes and they fought briefly.

I asked Gabe what the attendance for the event was, he said he wasn’t sure. I asked the music guy and he said 750. I believe he was guessing, so take that for what it’s worth. Should also be noted that front row tickets have gone up in price from $30 to $35.

Prior to the start of the event it was announced that Low Ki, Danny Maff, and Xavier were all not at the show due to various different reasons.

(1) Colt Cabana beat Jimmy Rave in a House of Honor match in 12:00.

(2) Slyk Wagner Brown (w/April Hunter) beat Diablo Santiago (w/Oman Tortuga) in 5:00. Following the match, Tortuga briefly stated that Hunter wanted him not Brown. Thus led to Hunter beating up Tortuga.

(3) Johnny Kashmere & Trent Acid beat Jose & Joel Maximo and Special K and Dunn & Marcos in 9:00. Following the match, Homicide, Smokes and Benny (didn’t catch a last name) came to the ring. Homicide wanted a match with Acid. Acid at first said no and then said he would only if it was a wrestling match. Homicide threw in the stipulation that if he lost he’d never wrestle in ROH again.

(4) Matt Stryker beat John Walters in 13:00. Following the match, Walters cut a face promo saying he values winning very much and next time is guaranteeing victory. Personally my favorite match of the evening.

(5) The Carnage Crew (Justin Credible & Devito & Loc) beat Special K in 15:00. During the match, Smokes was out again and got Slugger (Special K’s enforcer) to leave Special K and I guess join him and Homicide.

Next was intermission with Jose & Joel Maximo posing for pictures and signing autographs. Raven was also out again with pictures.

(6) Mark Briscoe beat B.J. Whitmer with Whitmer subbing for Low Ki in 13:00.

(7) Trent Acid (w/Kashmere) and Homicide (w/Smokes) and was called “1 of 3 main events.” During the match Homicide suffered a busted nose and also Smokes was laid out with a lariat from Acid. Homicide won the match in 14 minutes.

(8) Jay Briscoe won a four-way match over ROH Champion Samoa Joe and A.J. Styles and Chris Sabin (subbing for Homicide, who had already wrestled) when Briscoe pinned Sabin in 21:00. This was a non-title match, but if someone pinned Joe they’d receive a title shot in the future; however if Joe pinned one of the three men, that man would never receive a title shot in ROH again.

Gary Michael Cappetta held a Q&A session with Justin Credible where fans could ask Credible anything they wanted while the ring crew set up the steel cage for the main event. The questions were as follows:

-First it was, is Triple H as much of a jerk as the Internet makes him out to be? Credible responded that he’s certainly out for his own interests, and Credible then said it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that though.

-Next was, how bad was it working with Albert? Credible said Albert was a nice guy and said Albert certainly “had his back” (including outside of wrestling). Never said Albert was a bad wrestler.

-Next question was either what was his favorite Credible-Lynn match or what was his favorite match he’s performed in. He said it was the 1998 ECW Heatwave PPV match he had with Lynn.

-Next it was, who was Aldo Montoya. Credible jokingly responded some young punk who had no idea.

-Next was, is Vince McMahon the biggest prick (said in more colorful language) in the WWE. Credible said he’s not the biggest, since Jim Ross and Johnny Ace are bigger ones.

-Next it was who was the better Impact Player, Credible or Lance Storm. Credible never said straight out who it was, but said Storm trained him, so essentially said Storm was better.

-Next was, how much money does Paul Heyman still owe Credible. Credible said Heyman made him so he isn’t going to go looking for money from Heyman. Both helped each other he said.

-Next question was, were there plans for a Credible vs. Corino title feud at the end of ECW. Credible said no, he and Corino were going to be a tag team.

-Last real question was, did Bret Hart really have sex with Sunny (said with more colorful language). Credible said he wasn’t in the room, but yes, Hart did. (again with more colorful language.) Credible then said he doesn’t really know and is just saying what he thinks you guys (the fans) want to hear.

-Next question was a worked one where someone asked Credible his views on ecstasy. Special K came out of the locker room and jumped Credible. Devito & Loc proceeded to save Credible. Carnage Crew had heated words with ROH owner Rob Feinstein. Probably setting up some sort of gimmick match between the 2 teams soon.

-After the Q&A, cage was finally put together with many weapons inside. Everything from a steel chair to a shovel to a kitchen sink to even a toilet seat cover. As ROH crew made doubly sure the cage was save, an older man (never caught a name) began dancing in the aisle and eventually in the cage to ROH theme music. Crowd enjoyed it as it was very spontaneous and very funny.

(9) Raven beat C.M. Punk in 31:00 in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun Steel Cage match between. Raven won the match, despite interference from Colt Cabana on Punk’s behalf. After the match, the lights went out as the ROH crew quickly brought a giant red X down to the ring and Punk crucified Raven on it. The X symbolizing straight edge, which is what Punk is.

Overall, a good show. Next ROH show in Massachusetts is in the same building on Saturday, November 29, 2003.

