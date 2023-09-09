FREE PODCAST 9/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Judgment Day arrive with the tag belts, Knight-Heyman exchange, Styles vs. Solo, Jimmy wants back in Bloodline, live callers, emails (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live caller and email input. They begin by talking about whether Jimmy Uso wanting back into The Bloodline feels consistent with his character’s journey. Then they take live calls on an array of topics including whether there’s enough established star power on Smackdown to make up for Roman Reigns being absent, the potential timeline of a Reigns vs. L.A. Knight match, the faction warfare being set up, the Women’s Title situation being in the background, A.J. Styles showing fire and having tension with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and more.

