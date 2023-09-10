20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (9-7-2003): RVD vs. Kane in a cage with Bischoff as special referee, plus Goldberg, Triple H, Trish, Steiner, Dudleys, Maven, Orton, Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE house show

September 7, 2003

Chattanooga, Tenn. at McKenzie Arena

Report by Gene Restaino, PWTorch.com correspondent

(1) Scott Steiner beat Test (w/Stacy). Test tried to used a chair but Stacy came in and tried to stop him. Test was able to keep the chair but turned around and got nailed by Steiner for the pin. Post match stacy tried to dance for Scott but Test pulled her out of the ring.

(2) Rodney Mack & Mark Henry (w/Teddy Long) beat Mark Jindrak & Garrison Cade when Henry pinned Cade with a powerslam. Long got the Fink so upset at him that Fink was ready to take him on and had to be restrained by the ref

(3) Lance Storm beat Tommy Dreamer with a superkick. Dreamer did a heel promo complaining that when ECW first came to Chattanooga a few years back they only drew a few hundred people.

(4) Hurricane & Trish Stratus beat Rico & Jackie when Hurricane pinned Rico with a top rope bodypress. Rico was funny with his gay antics. Match was so-so when the girls where in there only because Jackie is still very limited in what she can do.

(5) In a triple threat Intercontinental title match Christian beat Maven and Chris Jericho. First Randy Orton came down to talk trash about Maven being in a title match. This brought Maven out who then proceeded to run off Orton. Good match with a lot of action. Christian ended up pinning Maven after giving him the unprettier with Jericho on the outside.

(6) Bubba & D-Von & Spike beat La Resistance & Ron Conway when the Dudleys used the 3D on Conway. Post match the Dudley brought a young fan into the ring and gave him a t-shirt and american flag.

(7) Goldberg beat Triple H (w/Flair) & Randy Orton by DQ in 1:12. Not much to say as soon as the champ was in trouble the other Evolution members hit the ring for the DQ. There was a beatdown on Goldberg till Maven ran in to make the save. This lead to.

(8) Goldberg & Maven beat Triple H & Ric Flair. Most of the match saw the heels worked over Maven. Goldberg got the hot tag and cleaned house. Orton took a bullet for Triple H by taking a spear. Finish saw Goldberg pin Flair after a jackhammer.

(9) Rob Van Dam beat Kane by climbing out in a cage. Eric Bischoff was guest referee. Bisch was total heel during the match favoring Kane. After RVD hit the five star on Kane Bischoff stopped counting at two. Finish saw both men on the top rope and RVD was able to push Kane off and get out for the win. Post match saw Kane tease giving Bisch a choke slam but ended up giving him the tombstone piledriver instead.

Notes: There was a Buff Bagwell Impersonator sitting a ringside and he had a lot of fans fooled… When Triple H, Flair & Stephanie showed up the fans started should “Goldberg” at him and he responded by flipping the bird at the shouting fans… All in all a very good house show lasting 2 hours and 40 minutes.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Report (9-7-2003): Cena vs. Eddie Guerrero, plus Angle, Undertaker, Big Show, Billy Gunn, Rey Mysterio, Bikini Contest

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NJPW “Road to Destruction” results (9/10): Vetter’s review of Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita, and El Desperado vs. Shota Umino, Yuji Nagata, and Master Wato, Will Ospreay and Callum Newman vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Yota Tjuji