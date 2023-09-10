9/10 WWE Live Event Report – Uniondale, N.Y. at Nassau: Knight gets big reaction but doesn’t interact with fans after match, Cody vs. Balor in a street fight, Styles vs. Solo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

SEPTEMBER 10, 2023

UNIONDALE, N.Y. AT NASSAU COLISEUM

REPORT BY DAVID HAGER, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

(1) L.A. Knight beat Austin Theory.

(2) Ricochet beat Karrion Kross

(3) Omos beat Johnny Gargano

(4) Charlotte Flair beat Asuka

(5) LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) beat Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla w/B-Fab)

(6) Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro & Zelina Vega beat Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla & B-Fab

(7) A.J. Styles beat Solo Sikoa.

(8) Cody Rhodes beat Finn Balor in a Street Fight

NOTES…

-Cody stayed 45 minutes after the show signing autographs

-As far as merchandise goes, last May they sold Long Island 3;16 shirts in Islanders colors. This time they sold New York 3:16 left over MSG shirts in Knicks colors from a Christmas show. I guess they had extra stock. L.A. Knight had three t-shirts for sale. Didn’t see a lot of Bloodine merchandise selling. Last May they ran out of merch; this time they had plenty more to sell and didn’t run out.

-A family next to us missed three matches to buy their kids Rey Mysterio masks, although Rey wasn’t there.

-They put on a great show with a very limited roster of top stars

-They billed this at a “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” The first-ever SNME was at Nassau with Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

-This may have been the final major event at Nassau Coliseum.

-The crowd looked to be around 8,000. The lines to enter were crazy; it took about 25 minutes to enter the arena. The lines for food and merch were long and it was nearly impossible to move around the concourse.

-They started at 7:30 sharp and nearly half of the fans were stuck entering the arena or in long lines. With Knight in the opener, a lot of fans were disappointed.

-Knight and Styles were the only babyfaces who didn’t interact with fans after their matches and signing autographs. Styles was chased away by Solo after the pin, so that’s why he didn’t hang out. I felt it was strange that a guy who was the top merch seller didn’t spend any time with the VIP WWE seat holders. It seemed off. He should have invested time in the fans. It could give him a bad rep.

