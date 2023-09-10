VIP AUDIO 9/10 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: WWE/Endeavor and ESPN/Disney scheduling, C.M. Punk and Nolan Ryan comparisons, favorite announcers, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, VIP listeners wanted to know about ESPN/Disney and WWE, WWE hiring non-fans/experts changing any time soon and will the merger change the hierarchy of hiring/firings, thoughts on IWCCW, XWF, and American Wrestling Federation. Additionally, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio tackle Mercedes Monet returning, C.M. Punk as Nolan Ryan vs. Ventura in the greatest baseball reference on a wrestling show ever, Josh’s thoughts on Brawl Out, Josh comparing AEW/NWA missed shots during shows to similar gaffes in college football, favorite announcers and color commentators, and more.

