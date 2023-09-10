FREE PODCAST 9/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Radican: On-site reports talking Grand Slam tournament finals set up, Danielson-Starks, Jade Cargill, live callers (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Sean Radican from PWTorch to discuss AEW Collision with caller and email participation plus two on-site correspondents. They opened with talk about the Grand Slam finals and whether AEW should go with one match or the other for MJF first and how they might get there. Could Samoa Joe actually end MJF’s reign? They also discuss Jade Cargill, the format of Collision vs. Dynamite, Bryan Danielson-Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, and more. One on-site correspondent is a long-time pro wrestling fan, but not an AEW fan (his son is) and the other is PWTorch contributor Tony Donofrio, so two different perspectives on the event.

