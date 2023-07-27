7/22 WWE Live Event Results – Mexico City, Mexico: Seth vs. Dominik, Reigns vs. Rey, Baszler vs. Rousey, Cody vs. Priest, Theory vs. Escobar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

JULY 22, 2023

MEXICO CITY, MEXCIO

REPORT BY CHARLES JEAN-PIERRE, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

The crowd in the Mexico City arena was on fire from the opening. The stadium was packed to the brim.

(1) Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest. The pop for Cody was where it was expected. The fans were behind him.

(2) Rhea Ripley beat Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Raw Women’s Title.

(3) Matt Riddle & Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde beat Imperium (Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

Miz TV: Miz interviewed Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler which resulted in a match.

(4) Shayna Baszler beat Ronda Rousey via DQ.

(5) Seth Rollins beat Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest) to retain the WWE World Hvt. Title. Seth was on fire. The entire audience was singing his song as if it was a choir or what felt like an orchestra. Dominik was the number one villain of the night. Dominik held his own with the help of Ripley and Damian Priest. After they were sent to the back, Dominik no longer had the advantage and ended up losing.

INTERMISSION

(6) Austin Theory beat Santos Escobar to retain the U.S. Title. Theory did not get much heat. Escobar came out with a huge Mexican flag and a camera in hand. He shouted out his grandmother which got a big pop. Theory played the perfect heel, constantly running away and not being afraid of losing via countout. He eventually won via pinfall after using the ropes for leverage. The crowd booed a bit, but the response was luke warm.

(7) Asuka beat Shotzi and Charlotte when she pinned Shotzi to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. The champion Asuka got a nice pop to her entrance. Charlotte entrance was just as loud. I expected to see Bianca Belair come out third, but Shotzi came out. The second I saw her I knew she would take the pin in the Triple Threat match. She did. Exciting match.

(8) Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) beat Rey Mysterio to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Both Reigns and Rey got big pops. Heyman interfered in the match to prevent Rey from executing the 619. After overcoming that interference, Rey finally was able to get Roman down for a count of three, but Roman accidentally hit the ref so there was no one to count the pin. Roman and Rey went back and forth. The crowd was invested from beginning to end. The match lasted over half an hour. Mysterio eventually lost due to interference by Dominik who had the entire stadium booing. Roman left the ring as if he won by the skin of his teeth. Then Rey took his frustrations out on Dominik. That was the end of the Supershow.

