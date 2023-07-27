FREE PODCAST 7/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (7-19-2018) Hogan’s return to WWE and locker room visit, MSG hosting ROH/New Japan Show WrestleMania weekend, SummerSlam Universal Title situation (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-19-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net as guest co-host. They discuss these topics: Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE and locker room visit, MSG hosting ROH/New Japan Show WrestleMania weekend, SummerSlam Universal Title situation, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag questions and discuss Daniel Bryan’s future in or out of WWE, the ROH/New Japan MSG show, the potential impact of C.M. Punk headlining MSG show, are there any compelling John Cena matches left, WrestleMania look-ahead, early New Japan G1 thoughts, Slammiversary preview, ROH TV, MLW, and the live vs pre-taped format.
