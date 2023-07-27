15 YRS AGO: ROH Live Event Results in Toronto, Ontario: Omega, Kevin Steen (Owens), Nigel, Tyler Black (Seth), Claudio, Strong, Aries, Danielson

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following was originally published 15 years ago this week on PWTorch.com.

ROH live event

July 25, 2008

Toronto, Ont.

Report by James Hogan, PWTorch.com reader

The building was Jam packed and very hot. The crowd was very very passionate, It was awesome.

(1) Delirious defeated Kenny Omega

(2) Sara Del Ray defeated Jennifer Blake. After the match Del Ray continued beating Blake down until Daizee Haze ran in to make the save.

(3) Go Shiozaki and Erick Stevens went to a 15 minute time limit draw. The crowd asked for 5 more minutes, and Larry Sweeney said Shiozaki was only paid for a 15 minute match and if we wanted five more minutes it would cost 10 dollars per person. This brought out Lance Storm to tell off Larry Sweeney, including his “If i can be serious for a minute” catchphrase. Chris Hero then ran in and attacked Lance Storm. This led to a short beat down before Storm and Shiozaki got the upperhand and performed double rolling half crabs.

(3) Naomichi Marufuji defeated Roderick Strong in an amazing match.

(4) Rhett Titus came out to cut a promo but was interrupted by Daizee Haze. This brought out Sara Del Ray and Larry Sweeney, Titus took a hike and Del Ray was beating Haze. This brought out Delirious to make the save. Delirious teased hitting Del Ray since that was the only way she would stop according to Sweeney. Del Ray went for an axe kick and Delirious took the blow. Sweeney and Del Ray left Delirious and Haze laying.

(5) Bryan Danielson defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a five-star match. Best match of the night by far.

(6) Nigel McGuiness defeated Kevin Steen in a ROH World Title match. Another great match.

(7) Austin Aries & Jay Briscoe defeated Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black in a No DQ street fight. Necro Buthcer ran down almost right away. This made it 3 on 2 until Mark Briscoe ran out. Huge pop for that as well as a “welcome back” chant. Basic bedlam match with chairs getting destroyed and fighting in the crowd. Jacobs then called on Necro Butcher to “earn his keep” with a piece of table. He ordered Butcher to take out one of Austin Aries’ eyes. Butcher hesitated, and even teased hitting Jacobs before throwing the table piece down and walking out.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Great show overall, and without a doubt the classiest thing about the whole show was on the way out, Gabe Sapolsky stood at the front doors and thanked every single person walking out for coming to the show, one by one. That show was the first thing to make me proud to be a wrestling fan in a LONG time. Kudos ROH.

