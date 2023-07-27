Scorpio Sky injured, backstage news on AEW agents

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Scorpio Sky was announced to face Kip Sabian on this week’s episode of Rampage, however, during last night’s television taping in Albany, AEW president Tony Khan announced to the live crowd that Sky was injured and not cleared to compete. Komander was Sky’s replacement, and he faced Sabian in a match taped to air on Friday night’s broadcast.

In other AEW backstage news, Scott Garland (formerly known as Scotty 2 Hotty) was backstage during last night’s AEW Dynamite in Albany, working as an agent on a tryout basis. Garland previously worked as a coach for WWE/NXT from 2016-21. After he was released, he returned to the ring as a wrestler. Garland tweeted on July 24 that he had just returned from a three-week tour in Europe.

According to PWInsider, AEW hired Chris Hero full-time as an agent. He began with the company in that role on a trial basis on June 17 (the debut of Collision).

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (7/26): Jack Perry’s music, MJF & Cole interaction, Lock Jaw, Fox vs. Cassidy, Darby vs. Swerve

OR CHECK OUT THIS REPORT ON KNIGHT’S MATCH LAST NIGHT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE NXT media call: Live notes on Shawn Michaels speaking with the pro wrestling media ahead of Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash

Did you know that PWTorch VIP membership gives you access to an ad-free version of this website (mobile and desktop versions), an unmatched 35 year library of insider wrestling content in newsletter article and podcast formats, dozens of new VIP-exclusive podcasts throughout the month (that are easily compatible with Apple Podcasts App, Apple Car Play, and many other popular podcast apps), and more benefits. Check out details and sign up HERE.