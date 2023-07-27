VIP AUDIO 7/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-18-2005) – Caldwell’s Weekend in Review: Potential WWE invasion angle, who stands to benefit from WWE wrestlers coming to TNA, how Matt Hardy fared in ROH, HBK going heel to face Cena? (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 18, 2005 debut episode of James Caldwell’s “Weekend in Review” covering the following topics: The fallout from the TNA No Surrender PPV, the potential for a WWE Invasion angle, who stands to benefit from WWE wrestlers coming to TNA, developing the core TNA roster, how Matt Hardy fared in Ring of Honor, what Hardy’s role in ROH means for ROH and WWE, the short-term benefit to be gained by Matt and ROH, the long-term problems ROH and Matt may face, the importance of Shawn Michaels fully turning heel as it relates to John Cena, who the best opponents for Cena are after Chris Jericho, Sean Waltman’s performance at No Surrender, and more.

