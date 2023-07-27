WWE announces date and location for NXT No Mercy event this fall, plus pre-take ticket info

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that an NXT No Mercy premium live event has been scheduled for Sept. 30 in Bakersfield, Calif. The press release touts that NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker, and more.”

No Mercy will stream on Peacock streaming network in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Information pre-sale tickets can be found HERE.

