FREE PODCAST 9/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss TKO Holdings and Vince McMahon the cartoon character, Punk, ticket sales, Grand Slam, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: The AEA is back where it all began – after AEW Dynamite! Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking TKO Holdings and Vince McMahon the cartoon character. From there, they talk several AEW topics, including more C.M. Punk (are you tired of that yet?), ticket sales, Grand Slam, Adam Cole, Tony Khan, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply