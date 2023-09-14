News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss TKO Holdings and Vince McMahon the cartoon character, Punk, ticket sales, Grand Slam, more (99 min.)

September 14, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The AEA is back where it all began – after AEW Dynamite! Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking TKO Holdings and Vince McMahon the cartoon character. From there, they talk several AEW topics, including more C.M. Punk (are you tired of that yet?), ticket sales, Grand Slam, Adam Cole, Tony Khan, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022