AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/13): Nearly identical numbers as last week for show headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong, year-ago comparison

Last night’s AEW Dynamite ratings on TBS (9/13) matched last week’s pretty closely, drawing an average of 888,000 viewers compared to 887,000 last week, an 0.31 rating in the core 18-49 demo which was the same as last week, an 0.44 in the 18-49 male demo, and a slight up tick to 0.33 from 0.29 in the younger 18-34 male demo. The overall cable rating of 0.62 was close to the 0.63 last week.

One year ago, Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, so this week’s viewership was down 287,000 viewers. The demo rating was 0.39 compared to 0.31 this week.

