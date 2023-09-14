AEW Dynamite On-Site Report (9/13): In-person report from Cincinnati, Rampage spoilers including Statlander vs. Cargill, small crowd, Tony Khan’s speech

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE ON-SITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT HERITAGE BANK CENTER

REPORT BY JASON BLUNK, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

IN-ARENA NOTES

-I was disappointed in the crowd size. The crowd had gotten smaller every time. The first time they were here was the first Dynamite after C.M. Punk’s return against Darby Allin. That was at the University of Cincinnati. It’s been at Heritage Bank since then. WrestleTix said the advance was around 2,500, but it looked like even less than that to me.

-I bought tickets a month ago for $50 each. Last night there were tickets for sale near me for $14. Floor seats were $20 in a buy one, get one free. The last three or four rows on the floor, nobody was in those chairs.

-For the most part, the crowd stayed interested in the show. My ten year old had a great time.

-They began dark matches at 7:30. QTV faced Brandon Cutler & Colt Cabana when Johnny TV scored the pin. Colt got a big pop and people loved it. Colt was recording the match as it happened.

-Fans love Jon Moxley in Cincinnati. They crowd loved him. The last time AEW came to this arena, Mox was doing local media interviews. This time there was no promotion at all. I didn’t hear any commercials or see any billboards or advertising this time.

-The crowd loved doing “Yes!” chants for Bryan Danielson when he came out.

-We couldn’t hear anything Don Callis said because the boos were so loud.

-The crowd was luke warm for the Chris Jericho-Sammy Guevara segment.

-A lot of people were cheering for Samoa Joe in his match against Roderick Strong. He got cheered when he choked out Adam Cole, who is one of their top babyfaces, so I’m not sure if that is a good sign.

-I had a great time, and I love AEW, but there weren’t enough big stars there.

-When Tony Khan spoke to the crowd, he did his usual spiel about loving the city and thanking the fans, but he didn’t seem as excited as usual to get the crowd going, almost like he was disappointed in the small size of the crowd. He encouraged people to stay around for the Rampage taping.

-There wasn’t much at the merchandise stand including MJF shirts, Adam Cole shirts, AEW shirts, and replica title belts.

-There were a lot of L.A. Knight “Yeah!” chants all night.

-Biggest pops went to Moxley, Danielson, Samoa Joe, Darby, and “Hangman” Page.

-Security was checking people’s signs before letting them in.

RAMPAGE TAPING SPOILERS



-Jeff Jarrett & Jey Lethal & Butcher & The Blade vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy & Lucha Brothers. Late in the match, The Righteous dragged the Hardys to the back, but the Lucha Brothers still won. A good match with a lot of playing to the crowd.

-The Kingdom beat Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels. After the match, the Kingdom said it’s Neck Appreciation Month and then wore neck braces on their arms. Mike Bennett said if you ask someone about Neck Appreciation, “punch them in the junk and give them a piledriver and run away.” It was really weird. They said they had to get back to Roderick Strong who was suffering in a hospital.

-The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn won a squash. Afterward, the Dark Order came out and said they want a title shot at the Trios Titles. Anthony Bowens said it should be a job interview to make their case. They agreed that on Collision, Bowens will wrestle a member of Dark Order and if Dark Order wins, they get a title shot.

-Kris Statlander beat Jade Cargill (w/Mark Sterling). Sterling distracted Statlander once during the match. Jade got in a lot of offense early and looked good, but Statlander made a comeback, hit her finisher, and scored a three count. They shook hands afterward.

