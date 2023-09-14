Jade Cargill, who wrestles Kris Statlander on Friday’s Rampage, leaving AEW and headed to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jade Cargill is expected to be leaving AEW for WWE, according to a report by Fightful Select. Cargill returned to AEW after months away last Saturday on Collision and attacked Kris Statlander. She then faced Kris Statlander last night at the AEW Rampage taping.

There is already consternation within AEW over this news since Cargill was an AEW “creation” of sorts, someone whom wrestlers and coaches worked with to develop into a star-level performer in the ring and in her overall presentation, and just as she appeared more ready to work longer matches and deliver more elaborate promos, she’s headed to WWE.

Other than Cody Rhodes, AEW has not lost featured wrestlers to WWE.

Cargill did originally attend a WWE tryout at the WWE Performance Center in April 2019. She trained at A.R. Fox’s wrestling school and later at Q.T. Marshall’s wrestling school. She has taken advice from AEW’s Mark Henry during her developing years.

She held the AEW TBS Title for 508 days and went undefeated for 60 matches in AEW. She took all of the summer off after losing to Statlander at Double or Nothing on May 28.

Jade recently touted Tony Khan as a boss in an interview.

