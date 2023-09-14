FREE PODCAST 9/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Joe vs. Strong, Grand Slam and WrestleDream line-ups, Jericho-Guevara, attendance down in Cincinnati, on-site report, live callers (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent who attended in Cincinnati. They begin with a discussion about the main event with Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong. Then they cover other topics on the show including Big Bill. Chris Jericho-Sammy Guevara, the Grand Slam and WrestleDream line-ups, and more. They also talk big picture issues with AEW that might be tied to sagging ratings and dropping attendance. The on-site correspondent talks about crowd reactions, attendance, TK’s speech, and Rampage spoilers (with a warning beforehand).
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply