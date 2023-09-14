FREE PODCAST 9/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Joe vs. Strong, Grand Slam and WrestleDream line-ups, Jericho-Guevara, attendance down in Cincinnati, on-site report, live callers (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent who attended in Cincinnati. They begin with a discussion about the main event with Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong. Then they cover other topics on the show including Big Bill. Chris Jericho-Sammy Guevara, the Grand Slam and WrestleDream line-ups, and more. They also talk big picture issues with AEW that might be tied to sagging ratings and dropping attendance. The on-site correspondent talks about crowd reactions, attendance, TK’s speech, and Rampage spoilers (with a warning beforehand).

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO