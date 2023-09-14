VIP AUDIO 9/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Strong vs. Samoa Joe for shot at MJF, Jericho-Guevara segment, Callis reveals next Takeshita target, Mox vs. Big Bill, more (22 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 13 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe for a shot at MJF at Grand Slam next week, a lengthy Chris Jericho-Sammy Guevara segment, Don Callis revealed next Takeshita’s next target, Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill, “Hangman” Page vs. Brian Cage, and more.

