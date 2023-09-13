FREE PODCAST 9/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Premier Streaming Showcase with Matt Cardona vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Charles Mason, De Lander vs. Ellering, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the Premier Streaming Network’s Wrestling Showcase, a one-night exhibition of showcase matches from twelve indy promotions, as well as Matt Cardona vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Charles Mason for the Premier Men’s Title and Steph De Lander vs. Rachael Ellering for the Premier Women’s Title. While the concept is fascinating, the execution was lacking, and Chris and Justin discuss what went wrong and how they would have tweaked the show to make it a more exciting watch. For VIP listeners, they dive deep into the depths of YouTube treasure trove of matches free-to-watch and come up for air with Timothy Thatcher vs. Jaden Newman from TWE and Chris Sabin vs. Masha Slamovitch from Revolver.

