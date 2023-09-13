NXT Ratings Report (9/12): Big surge in viewership for episode headlined by Becky Lynch, nearly matches last week’s Dynamite viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 850,000 viewers. That’s a big jump from 673,000 last week and the prior ten week average of 681,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.26 compared to a 0.18 last week. It averaged 0.20 the prior ten weeks.

The show headlined with Becky Lynch challenging Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Title in the main event. Vic Joseph hyped the episode at the start of the show as one of the biggest ever for NXT. The show also featured Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov for no. 1 contendership for the NXT Title and an appearance by Dominik Mysterio. (Full show review HERE.)

For context, last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 887,000 viewers and a 0.31 demo rating.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.34, up from 0.22 last week. AEW Dynamite last week drew a 0.44 in that demo.

In the younger 18-34 male demo, it drew a 0.25 rating, up from 0.16 last week. AEW Dynamite last week drew a 0.29 in that demo.

The overall adult cable rating (2+ years old viewrs) was 0.60. WWE Raw the night before drew a 0.91 cable rating. Those two numbers have never been so close before.

This viewership boost for NXT points toward significant drawing power for Lynch and could indicate she should be given a more prominent role as a featured centerpiece babyface act on Raw or Smackdown.

According to Wrestlenomics, the Stratton vs. Lynch main event averaged 927,000 viewers in Q4 and 1.061 million in the overrun., The show opened with 792,000 in Q1 and previously peaked at 856,000 in Q5 for the segment with Dominik.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT HITS & MISSES 9/12: Lynch vs. Stratton, Lee vs. Dragunov, Valkyria vs. Brooke, Bate vs. Axiom, Global Invitational Matches, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT TV results (9/12): Moore’s review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Title, Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov for a shot at the NXT Title, Heritage Cup tournament matches

ALSO: Check out our new PWTorch Ratings Report section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS