MARTIN COMMENTARY w/Audio Snippet: “MJF’s instincts as the top guy suck and he needs an editor or give someone else the belt”

On Wednesday on Collision, MJF did a bit on a pre-taped promo that appeared to spoof Scott Steiner’s promos where he’d make ridiculous math computations to make a point. It has been heralded in some circles. PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin wasn’t a fan. He spoke about it in this week’s VIP-exclusive podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller.”

Below is a written excerpt and then the full 68 minute brief commentary explaining why he thinks the promo is bad for business and not appropriate for MJF’s place on the card…

“Next week they’ve got their biggest annual television show of the year. They’re struggling to sell tickets. And MJF decides this is the week as World Champion in the go-home promo against a guy who they are booking as a monster and who laid him out the previous week to do a comedy parody of a comedy promo from Impact 15 years ago. I don’t care if you think you’re being clever or people laugh at it. Focus on the task at hand.

“Your primary task is to make your World Title grudge match feel important. … I think very highly of MJF as a performer, but his instincts as the top guy suck and they should either get him an editor or get someone else the belt. There’s been a lot of discussion about the tickets moving so poorly for so many of these cities and it starts with MJF because he sets the tone for this show and the tone of this show is nothing f—ing matters and it’s all a f—ing joke.”

