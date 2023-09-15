WWE Bret Hart Light Up Stage Entrance and Rick Rude bobbleheads now available for pre-order from FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A WWE Bret Hart Light Up Stage Entrance bobblehead and a Rick Rude bobbhlehead are now available for pre-order from FOCO.

The Bret Hart bobblehead features him in an action pose wearing his signature outfit and sunglasses atop a stage themed base. For the first time ever with a WWE FOCO bobblehead, the stage lights up along the sides and on the bottom. Hart’s logo and nickname, “The Hitman,” can be found in multiple places on the base as well. The Hart bobblehead is limited to 223 units, stands at 7 inches tall, and retails for $90.

The Ravishing Rick Rude bobblehead features him in a flexing pose on top of a ring themed base. He’s wearing colorful pants that say “Ravishing” repeating and he is wearing black and yellow boots. His name is displayed on the front with an illustration of him as well. The Rude bobblehead will be limited to 223 units, stand at 8 inches tall, and retail for $65.