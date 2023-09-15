WWE staff being laid off today after TKO ownership change becomes official, potential roster cuts still to come

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With the ownership change of WWE complete, Endeavor/TKO has begun to cut many employees in WWE corporate, some of whom have been with the company for decades. Some of their roles were deemed redundant now that WWE and UFC are under one corporate roof or held roles that are already covered by existing UFC/TKO/Endeavor staff.

Most of the people who are being laid off are not household names, but rather people who worked behind the scenes in the WWE Network, podcasting, marketing, live events, social media, production, and data divisions. Dana Warrior, the widow of “Ultimate Warrior” Jim Hellwig, has been laid off, according to PWInsider.com.

PWInsider has reported several names of employees who have been laid off and others have announced it on social media, including Andy Levine, Alex Gotthardt, Kimberly Kirkegard, Saverio Brighina, Amanda Bloom, Jamie Horowitz (Executive Vice President of Development and Digital), and Catherine Newman.

PWInsider and Fightful published this email from Nick Khan to staff:

As part of WWE’s transition into the newly formed TKO Group Holdings, we are evaluating our existing operations and systems to identify potential synergies across the business. This effort includes workforce reductions, which will take place tomorrow. Those whose roles have been impacted will be notified by our Human Resources Team, who will share the details of their severance package. We are asking that everyone work remotely, Friday September 15th, so we can insure all conversations are handled privately and respectfully. We’ll send out a company-wide email once all of tomorrow’s conversations have happened. Our company is home to the most talented, creative, and hard-working employees in the world. WWE is a special place, which makes moments like this difficult. Just know that we have nothing but gratitude and admiration for everyone we have had the privilege to work alongside. Thank you for all your contributions and dedication. Nick Khan

There is no confirmation yet on whether wrestlers and other on-air talent will be released in another wave of cost-cutting. Nick Hausman reports at HausofWrestling that he was told cuts are expected soon.

