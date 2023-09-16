News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom respond to return of Rock by looking at pros and cons of returning legends + 5 Yrs Ago HIAC PPV post-show (160 min.)

September 16, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring a breakdown of the risks and rewards of returning legends and celebrities in wrestling.

Then we jump back five years (9-16-2018) to the PWTorch Livecast’s “Wrestling Night in America” where PWTorch columnist Greg Parks broke down, with callers, the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV from all angles. Topics included Brock Lesnar’s involvement in the main event and where he fits in going forward, the finish of the Strowman vs. Reigns match, whether or not the Hardys could be Hall of Fame bound the next year, looking ahead to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, and where the WWE and Universal Title booking may take us between now and then, plus much more.

