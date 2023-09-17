VIP AUDIO 9/16 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Statlander defends against Britt, more Grand Slam and WrestleDream developments, Danielson & Claudio vs. Starks & Bill, Take 22 incident (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 17 episode of AEW Collision including Kris Statlander defending against Britt Baker in the main event, more Grand Slam and WrestleDream developments, Bryan Danielson & Claudio vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill, a strange Take 22 incident with Keith Lee, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO