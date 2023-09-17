FREE PODCAST 9/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Maitland: Statlander vs. Baker, Grand Slam hype, Kevin Kelly evaluation, Take 22 mystery, on-site report, Danielson follow-up, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Chris Maitland from the PWTorch Dailycast to discuss AEW Collision beginning with analysis of the Kris Statlander title defense against Britt Baker, including the match itself, what the finish says about AEW’s belief in Statlander now, and the disappointing build for the match. Then they talk about just about every other segment on the show and respond to a number of emails including how disappointing Kevin Kelly has been, the stale bit where Matt Jackson gives Brandon Cutler a hard time for his camera work, the mysterious “Take 22” thing before the Keith Lee promo, Grand Slam hype, the strengths and weaknesses of Eddie Kingston’s promo, and so much more. They also have an on-site report with details on the crowd size, crowd chants, off-air happenings, and more.

