AEW Collision Ratings Report (9/16): Latest rating and viewership compared to college football, 13 week tally compared to NXT, more key metrics

Last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT (9/16) averaged 467,000 viewers, slightly below the previous week’s 476,000. The previous six weeks averaged 458,000 viewers, with a low of 345,000 up against WWE’s Payback PLE.

The episode featured Kris Statlander defending her TBS Title against Britt Baker and Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.15, the same as the previous week. It dipped to 0.11 up against Payback, but the prior four weeks ranged from 0.13 to 0.17.

Other than the 0.33 for the premiere episode, this summer it ranged from a low of 0.13 up against Summerslam to a peak of 0.27 for the MJF & Adam Cole vs. FTR match.

Collision finished no. 2 on all of cable on Saturday night in the 18-49 demo with an average of 200,000 viewers, behind college football on ESPN, which drew 4.118 million in that demo – over 20 times the viewership of Collision.

Excluding the premiere episode, the last 13 weeks of Collision has averaged 521,000 viewers. NXT during the same 13 weeks has averaged 696,000.

