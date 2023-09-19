AEW Rampage Ratings Report (9/15): Episode with Jade Cargill challenging Statlander draws low viewership, stats on Collision’s impact on Rampage, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (9/15) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew 335,000 viewers for a show featuring the advertised return of Jade Cargill getting a rematch for the TBS Title against Kris Statlander.

It is among the least viewed non-holiday episode of Rampage airing in its usual timeslot. The average viewership dating back to the start of June was 379,000. The same 15 week period last year averaged 456,000 viewers.

The average viewership the last ten weeks since the launch of Collision is 374,000. The previous ten episodes that aired in the standard timeslot (thus excluding the Apr. 29 through May 19 episodes) averaged 429,000 viewers. That’s a drop of 55,000 viewers on average.

Last year, the Apr. 22 through July 8 episodes of Rampage, excluding the weeks it didn’t air in its standard timeslot, averaged 435,000 viewers. The following ten week period averaged 447,000 viewers.

So last year, comparing similar blocks of weeks, Rampage viewership went up 12,000 viewers while this year it has dropped 55,000. Therefore, it does appear that Collision has led to some previous Rampage viewers watching Collision instead of Rampage.

In the key 18-49 demo, Rampage last Friday drew a 0.09 rating, down from 0.13, 0.11 and 0.11 the prior three weeks.

PWTorch has obtained updated 7-day viewership totals for August:

8/5: 549,000 (up from 434,000)

8/12: 513,000 (up from 398,000)

8/19: 564,000 (up from 416,000)

8/26: 431,000 (up from 348,000)

